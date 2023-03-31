Jack Coles signs to Dickinson State

Jack Coles signed with Dickinson State University after a successful wrestling career for the Williston High School Coyotes. 

 Williston High School

After an excellent senior wrestling season for Williston High School, Jack Coles made the decision to continue wrestling at Dickinson State University. 

Coles, who wrestled at 134, finished his career with the Coyotes with a 52-26 record, 24 total pins, 2 techs and 12 majors. Signing with the Bluehawks shows Coles' potential to shine at the next level, and Gresh Jones, WHS wrestling coach, knows that Dickinson State is getting a passionate, hard worker. 



