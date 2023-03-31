After an excellent senior wrestling season for Williston High School, Jack Coles made the decision to continue wrestling at Dickinson State University.
Coles, who wrestled at 134, finished his career with the Coyotes with a 52-26 record, 24 total pins, 2 techs and 12 majors. Signing with the Bluehawks shows Coles' potential to shine at the next level, and Gresh Jones, WHS wrestling coach, knows that Dickinson State is getting a passionate, hard worker.
"Jack has come a long way in his few years that I have been his coach. Jack is one of those kids who, when you saw him in the room, you thought, 'WOW, this guy has all the talent and has a great opportunity to win it all if he puts it together at the right time,'" Jones said. "The first year with him we struggled translating what we do in practice to competitions, and this year we did a lot to build up his confidence and really make him believe that he has all the tools to not only place at state but win it.
"Jack wanted to figure out the mental aspects of wrestling and the mindset it takes to compete at a high level for a full match. He put in the time writing in journals and talking about his goals with our staff, and I believe that was the biggest change to his success this season. He was always so wound up and nervous about his matches, but when he figured out that it's just a match and to be loose and excited about competing, he really started to excel.
"He ended up third place this year, and he beat a lot of kids who had previously beat him, so it was so great to see all the hard work pay off for him. Jack has the determination and work ethic to thrive at the college level, and I am very excited to see how he does at Dickinson State these next few years," Jones added.