Trenton girls bball

Jacee Turcotte prepares to shoot a free throw during a February 12, 2021 tournament game against New Town. Trenton won the game and the District 15 championship.

 Photos by Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Jacee Turcotte, a senior on the Trenton girls basketball team, surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her high school basketball career on Friday, Jan. 14. 

The Tigers played Mandaree in Trenton in an important District 15 contest, according to head coach Bob Turcotte.

Jacee scored 19 points in her teams 53-36 victory over the Lady Warriors.

To reach this milestone, a basketball player must score 1,000 points in varsity basketball games during their career.

JV game point totals do not count toward this number.

Jacee became the 12th player in the Trenton Tigers Girls Basketball Program history to surpass the 1,000-point mark for her career. 

This is her fourth year as a varsity member for the Lady Tigers, and she currently has 1,036 career points after the teams Friday and Saturday games.

