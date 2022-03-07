St. Romain

Isiah St. Romain, No. 11 for the Williston High School boys varsity basketball team, dribbles past a St. Mary's defender during a Feb. 2 game.

 Photo courtesy of the WDA

Isiah St. Romain, a sophomore on the Williston High School boys basketball team, was named to this year’s All-WDA team.

St. Romain, who made his varsity debut this season, has been one of Williston’s most notable players so far.

He has played in all 21 games this season and averaged 19 points per game.

That’s the highest average on the team.

He also made the most field goals on the team, making 152 shots out of 336 attempted for a 45.2 shooting percentage.

Additionally, he finished the season with 198 rebounds (28 offensive, 170 defensive) and had 67 assists.

Also to note, he had 52 steals and 15 blocks.

The WDA announced 20 players earned 2021-22 All-WDA boys’ basketball honors.

The announcement was made on March 5.

Bismarck Century and Bismarck St. Mary’s each had three selections.

Bismarck High, Bismarck Legacy, Dickinson, Mandan, Minot and TMCHS Belcourt each had two while Jamestown and Williston only had one player represented.

Players were nominated and voted on by conference coaches, according to a WDA press release.

The senior athlete of the year and coach of the year were also named.

Treyson Eaglestaff from Bismarck High is the senior athlete of the year and David Gumke from Watford City is the coach of the year.

