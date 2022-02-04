Isiah St. Romain | WHS Basketball

Isiah St. Romain, No. 11 on the Williston High School boys basketball team, tries to break free from a Minot defender and score during a Tuesday, December 8, 2021 home game.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Isiah St. Romain was named the Midco Sports North Dakota Ball Winner for the week of Feb. 2.

The Midco Sports North Dakota Ball Winner is sponsored by Farmers Union Insurance.

St. Romain, a WHS sophomore and No. 11 on the varsity boys basketball team, played against two of the WDA’s best teams on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 (Bismarck High and Bismarck Century).

As a result of his performance, he was chosen for the honor, according to a press release.

During the Jan. 28 game against Bismarck High, St. Romain walked away with an incredible 35 points.

He also nabbed 20 rebounds, had eight assists and had two steals.

On the Jan. 29 game against Bismarck Century he had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

In his most recent game, on Feb. 3 against St. Mary’s, St. Romain led the Coyotes as well.

He finished the game with 20 points and grabbed eight total rebounds.

