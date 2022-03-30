WHS baseball_Huntor Mapes

Huntor Mapes, No. 12 for the Williston Coyotes (according to the NDHSAA and WDA rosters), takes off to first after hitting the ball during an April 22, 2021 home game against Bismarck High School.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Huntor Mapes, No. 12 on the Williston High School baseball team, has certainly started his final baseball season as a Coyote on a high note.

Mapes, the senior who can do it all on the team, signed his national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at the North Dakota State College of Science this fall.

As a result, he is this week’s Athlete of the Week.

Mapes will hand in his Coyote gear to become a Wildcat.

NDSCS is part of the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Before he can do that, however, he will have one last season with Williston, which starts on Friday. The Coyotes will head to Minot to take on Grand Forks Central at the Hoeven Baseball Park.

Congrats, Huntor, and good luck this season!



Tags

Load comments