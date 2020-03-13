Senior guard Kaity Hove of Trenton High School was nominated for the 2020 North Dakota Miss Basketball Award, an honor which will be given out at the conclusion of the NDHSAA Class A Girls Championship on Saturday, March 14.
So far, Hove as accumulated a host of awards after leading the Tigers to a 27-1 record and a third place finish in the Class B state tournament. Those honors include an All-District 15 Tournament MVP, All-District senior athlete of the year, Region 8 Tournament MVP, and region senior athlete of the year.