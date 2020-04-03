For the second time in a week, a senior from the Trenton Tigers’ girls basketball team has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at Bismarck State College.
On Thursday, April 2, BSC announced the signing of Trenton senior point guard Kaity Hove. The former Tigers standout joins high school teammate Kella Norby, a senior center who signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Mystics on Tuesday, March 31.
As Hove shared with the Williston Herald, she made her decision to attend BSC prior to knowing of Noby’s intentions. At least seven other colleges were interested in acquiring Hove’s talents, however, it was Bismarck State’s reputation that was the determining factor in her decision.
“Even though many colleges gave me great offers, I thought BSC gave me the best offer. They have the great schooling I was looking for, and they have a good athletic program too,” Hove says.
Academically, the highly decorated student-athlete says she eventually wants to become a chiropractor, and also believes that Bismarck State College will serve as a platform for her future endeavors both on an off the court.
“Being a chiropractor looks super interesting to me, and I want to be able to help people feel better when they have a problem,” Hove adds. “Also, getting that next level experience is what I am looking forward to the most. Hopefully I can get to a bigger college in the near future once I get that experience.”
Hove’s list of basketball accomplishments includes four all-district selections, four all-region selections and two first-team all state selections. The 5-foot-7 Trenton product also won Region 8 Senior Athlete of the Year, District 15 Senior Athlete of the Year, and was one of seven finalists for the 2020 North Dakota Miss Basketball Award after her final season with the Tigers.
Meanwhile, a Bismarck State College press release applauds both the work ethic and skill level of Trenton’s all-time leading scorer as welcomed additions to their program.
“Kaity is a true point guard with the ability to handle the ball, drive, and shoot. She will bring her unselfish play with the capability to see the floor and get her teammates involved,” the press release stated. “Kaity’s quick hands and feet give her the ability to pressure the ball defensively. She will be a great leader on and off the court with her positive attitude and great work ethic.”