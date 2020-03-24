The basketball honors just keep coming for Trenton High School senior Kaity Hove.
After being nominated as one of seven finalists for North Dakota’s Miss Basketball Award for 2020 by the North Dakota Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, Hove was then named as a First-Team All Class B state performer on the evening of March 23.
Other first-team players included sophomore Abby Duchscherer of Kindred, Langdon-Edmore-Munich senior Callie Roningen, Hettinger-Scranton junior Samantha Oase and Thompson junior Mackenzie Hughes.
During the 2019-2020 season, Hove helped lead the Tigers girls basketball team to a 27-1 record, and a third place finish in the Class B state tournament.
To close out her highly decorated high school career, the four-time Class B All-State performer also earned an All-District 15 Tournament MVP, the All-District Senior Athlete of the Year Award, Region 8 Tournament MVP, and Region 8 Senior Athlete of the Year.
In her final season at Trenton, Hove posted averages of 17.4 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game, 8.5 assists per game, 4.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest. She ends her high school career as Trenton’s all-time leader in points (1,715), assists (1038), rebounds (921) and steals (717).
Meanwhile, Trenton girls basketball head coach Bob Turcotte, who has worked with Hove since the fourth grade, applauds the senior’s aptitude in the classroom, as well as her skills on the basketball court.
Kaity is a playmaker, her ball handling skills are extremely good, she has tremendous court vision and knows how to deliver a pass at just the right moment. She plays with heart, and her mid-range jumpshot is one of the best in North Dakota basketball,” Turcotte shares with the Williston Herald. “She also excels in the classroom and is a very good student, and being a multi-sport athlete is something that really matters.”