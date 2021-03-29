Ashley Holen and Emma Mogen, both seniors on the Watford City High School girls basketball team, received North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball All-State team honors from the North Dakota AP Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Holen was named to the first team and Mogen was named to the second team.
Holen is a five-foot-10-inch guard and forward for the Lady Wolves and finished the season averaging 18.7 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game.
Emma is a five-foot-8-inch guard and averaged 12.4 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, 3.6 assists per game and 3.1 steals per game this season.
The Watford City girls basketball team has been in Class A for a few years and this year was the best season yet in the WDA conference.
The Lady Wolves boasted an 18-6 overall record, and the highest win streak they had was 10 games.
Emma and Holen helped lead the team in scoring all season along with junior Madison Spacher, Jessica Mogen and senior Haley Ogle.
Overall, Holen had 425 points this season and Mogen had 289.
Spacher had 256 points this season; Ogle had 176; and Jessica had 146 points, which is impressive for a freshman.
In the season, the Lady Wolves scored 1,465 total points while their opponents scored 1,238 points. That's a 227 point margin of difference.
They also had significantly more rebounds compared to their opponents. The Lady Wolves had 943 total rebounds compared to the 790 rebounds from their opponents, which is a 153 rebound margin of difference.
Unfortunately, the Lady Wolves lost in the first round of the NDHSAA Class A State Tournament.
However, with Spacher, Jessica and sophomore Gracen Breitbach (who also played well this season and scored 91 total points) returning the Lady Wolves will have great potential for another good year.