The Williston High School boys track and field team finished second at the Mandan MAR Club Invite/Meet on April 29. Meanwhile, the girls team finished seventh at the same meet.
Both teams also boasted several individual top five finishes in different events.
Boys Track and Field
Alex Gilbertson, the head coach for the boys, said overall his team had a good outing in Mandan.
They placed second with 116 points, while Century took first with 225 points.
He said highlights included an incredible run by Fynn Krenz, Ethan Moe and Gunnar Alvarado in the 1600 meter run.
Moe placed first in the 1600, finishing it in 4 minutes and 28.02 seconds. Krenz placed second, coming in two seconds behind Moe, and Alvarado placed third finishing just .31 seconds behind Krenz.
The trio were back at it again in the 3200 meter run, but this time Krenz placed first, Alvarado was second and Moe was third.
Krenz finished the 3200 in 9 minutes and 58.85 seconds, Alvarado finished in 10 minutes and 3.42 seconds and Moe finished in 10 minutes and 5.02 seconds.
Additionally, Krenz anchored the winning 1600 meter relay and ran with Logan Dangerfield, James Powers and Ethan Mitchell.
JD Williams won the long jump with a new personal best, and Cutter Jones won the 400 meter dash, running a new personal best as well (52.89 seconds).
Girls Track and Field
The girls track and field team had several team leaders walk away with good times from Mandan.
Eleni Lovgren placed first in the 1600 meter run, finishing in 5 minutes and 15.72 seconds. She also placed second in the 3200 meter run, finishing it in 11 minutes and 41.12 seconds.
Ava Marburger finished second in the 400 meter dash with a final time of 1 minute and 1.86 seconds.
Sierra Watterud placed third in the 800 meter run. She finished in 2 minutes and 35.98 seconds.
For relays, the Lady Coyotes placed second in the 4x400 meter relay, finishing it in 4 minutes and 28.73 seconds.
Marburger, Kimberly Neumann, Solberg and Lovgren were on the second place team.
In the same event, Williston also placed fifth finishing in 4 minutes and 36.32 seconds. Sierra and Sofia Watterud, Demi Peterson and Taylor Rath were the team that placed fifth.
Williston also finished fifth in the 4x200 meter relay, finishing in 4 minutes and 28.73 seconds.
Kaylea Kealoha, Emma Solberg, Gabrielle Marks and Marburger ran the relay.
Overall, the Lady Coyotes finished seventh with 52 points.
Zoe Dallas tied for fifth place in the shot put, throwing 35-11.00.