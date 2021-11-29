SCHOOL LOGOS

Eight school logos representing Alexander, Grenora-Westby, Ray, Tioga, Trenton, Watford City, Williston and Williston Trinity Christian schools. 

Several more area winter sports teams are gearing up to kick off their seasons this week while a few others continue what they started. 

For starters, the 2021-22 WDA basketball season will tip off this week for 16 WDA teams, and Watford City is in the mix. 

Both the boys and girls teams will kick off their season with non-conference games in Sidney, Montana on Nov. 4. 

The Lady Wolves play the Lady Eagles at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and the boys game will start after the girls game around 3 p.m. 

Williston starts its basketball season next Tuesday with the girls playing in Minot and the boys hosting Minot. 

In hockey news, the Williston High School girls team is on a roll with a two-game winning streak. 

They look to continue the streak Dec. 3 in Grand Forks and Dec. 4 in Devil's Lake.

The boys team, on the other hand, opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 30 when they play in Dickinson. 

The Coyotes also have another game this week on Dec. 4 at Bismarck High. The puck drops for the Nov. 30 game at 7:30 p.m. and the Dec. 4 game starts at 3:15 p.m.

The Williston High School and Watford City High School wrestling teams will also be in Sidney over the weekend for a two-day tournament. 

The Coyotes and the Wolves will play against several other schools including Sidney High School Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 in Sidney.

In Class B action, the Williston Trinity-Alexander girls basketball team will host the Trenton High School girls basketball team at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 inside the Williston Trinity Christian School gym. 

It will be the first game of the season for the two teams. 

The Lady Comet Crusaders will then travel to Minot on Dec. 3. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers will host Powers Lake High School at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The Ray and Tioga girls basketball teams will open their seasons facing off against each other at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Ray High School. 

Then on Dec. 2 the Lady Jays travel to North Shore while the Lady Pirates head to Des Lacs-Burlington. 

And in Class B wrestling, the Williams Co. Firestorm wrestling team will participate in the Velva Tournament Dec. 3 through Dec. 4. 

