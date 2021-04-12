Coyote softball

Jaidyn Nass, No. 16 for the Williston High School softball team, runs to third base during an April 6 game against Watford City. The game was the season opener for both teams but the home opener for Watford City. It was a doubleheader. Watford City won the first game 17-12 but Williston dominated in the second game and won 21-5.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Check out how area baseball and softball teams did over the April 8-10 weekend.

Thursday, April 8

Tioga baseball lost its season opener to Renville County. They played a doubleheader and lost 24-0 and 17-1.

Watford City lost 3-2 and 17-6 in a double header against St. Mary’s.

Williston baseball lost 7-1 to Legacy in their home opener.

Friday, April 9

Watford City softball won 10-2 and 27-16 in a doubleheader against Turtle Mountain Community High School.

Williston softball lost 12-2 and 31-1 to Jamestown.

Tioga softball lost 28-12 to Rugby High School.

Saturday, April 10

Ray baseball lost 6-2 to Surrey on April 10 but won 6-0 over Washburn/Wilton/Center Stranton the same day.

