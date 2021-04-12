Check out how area baseball and softball teams did over the April 8-10 weekend.
Thursday, April 8
Tioga baseball lost its season opener to Renville County. They played a doubleheader and lost 24-0 and 17-1.
Watford City lost 3-2 and 17-6 in a double header against St. Mary’s.
Williston baseball lost 7-1 to Legacy in their home opener.
Friday, April 9
Watford City softball won 10-2 and 27-16 in a doubleheader against Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Williston softball lost 12-2 and 31-1 to Jamestown.
Tioga softball lost 28-12 to Rugby High School.
Saturday, April 10
Ray baseball lost 6-2 to Surrey on April 10 but won 6-0 over Washburn/Wilton/Center Stranton the same day.