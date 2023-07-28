WILLISTON (WSC) Williston State College has named Alex Herman the interim athletic director. He will succeed Jayden Olson who announced his resignation July, 16th. Olson's last day on campus was July, 18th after accepting a coaching position at the University of Utah with the men's basketball team.
Herman will continue to serve as head men's basketball coach and begin his work as interim athletic director immediately. The interim athletic director appointment is for the 2023-2024 academic year and will expire June, 30th 2024.
Head baseball coach Mason Przybilla, will serve as the assistant athletic director during this transition period to help alleviate some of the duties. Przybilla's appointment will also expire June, 30th 2024.
"A special 'Thank you' to Coach Herman and Coach Prybilla for assuming these duties for the upcoming seasons of Teton Athletics. Both possess a solid level of understanding of the position and the commitment needed to ensure that all Teton Athletic Teams are supported and have a successful season" said, WSC President Dr. Bernell Hirning
"I would like to thank President Hirning for trusting us with this honor for the year. I am excited to continue to support our student athletes and coaches. You can expect to see a strong community presence from Teton coaches and student athletes. We will work hard to continue to involve more business and community members with Teton Athletics," said Herman. "We cannot provide a great student athlete experience with out the help of our supporters."
Later this fall, a search committee will be assembled, and the job will be posted for a full-time Athletic Director. The posting will tentatively take place in late November-early December, with interviews to be held in a January-February time frame.