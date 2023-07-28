Alex Herman WSC Men's Basketball Coach

WSC Head Coach Alex Herman

 Williston State College

WILLISTON (WSC) Williston State College has named Alex Herman the interim athletic director. He will succeed Jayden Olson who announced his resignation July, 16th. Olson's last day on campus was July, 18th after accepting a coaching position at the University of Utah with the men's basketball team.

Herman will continue to serve as head men's basketball coach and begin his work as interim athletic director immediately. The interim athletic director appointment is for the 2023-2024 academic year and will expire June, 30th 2024.



Tags

Load comments