The Williston Keybirds are currently competing in Dickinson in the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament. The tournament is double elimination and a seven games are required to win the championship.
In the first game of the tournament on Tuesday the Keybirds matched up against number one seed Fargo. Fargo would get the early lead in the game that put the Keybirds in an early hole. Williston would drop the first game of the tournament in a 8-0 loss. The Keybirds would need to win out the remainder of the tournament to win the championship.
The following day the Keybirds played fifth seeded Jamestown in second round of the tournament and would waste no time getting points on the board. In the first two innings the Keybirds produced 10 runs with an eight run second inning. The Keybirds would cruise to a 14-4 victory along with defense from the team and a solid outing from pitcher Ashton Collings. Collings pitched a complete game and struck three batters out. Conner Ekblad and and Alex Bloom both led the team with three RBI's a piece in the win.
On Thursday night Williston looked to continue their match up against the second seed Minot. Minot grabbed the early two run lead in the first two innings, but the Keybirds responded by scoring four runs in the next three innings to take the lead. The game was tied heading into the final inning and the Keybirds were up to bat after a defensive stand. After an intentional walk that put Alex Ewert on base to load the bases with two outs Max Heen stepped up to bat. The pitcher wasted no time giving Heen the perfect pitch and Heen would hit the RBI single off the first pitch of the at bat to win the Keybirds the game and extend their tournament run. The Keybirds had six players bat in a run in the win.
The North Dakota American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament ends with the championship game on Saturday.