The Williston Keybirds are currently competing in Dickinson in the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament. The tournament is double elimination and a seven games are required to win the championship. 

In the first game of the tournament on Tuesday the Keybirds matched up against number one seed Fargo. Fargo would get the early lead in the game that put the Keybirds in an early hole. Williston would drop the first game of the tournament in a 8-0 loss. The Keybirds would need to win out the remainder of the tournament to win the championship. 



