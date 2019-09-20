On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Kenmare Honkers defeated the Divide County Maroons, in Crosby, 3-2 (21-25, 23-25, 35-12, 25-5, 15-13). For the Honkers, Brenna Stroklund had a game-high 12 kills. Meanwhile, Ella Heide of Divide County led her club with kills, and also had 12 digs in the contest.
Also on Thursday evening, Mondak beat Nashua-Ophelia, 3-0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-12). Jenna Rust of Mondak had 11 kills and 10 aces, both game highs. For Nashua-Ophelia, Devin Fromdahl had two aces, one kill and four digs.
In other local volleyball, the St. Mary Saints topped the Watford City Wolves at home, 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 26-24). Ashley Holen led the Wolves with 10 kills, and teammates Emma Mogen and Riley Faller each added nine assists.
The Trenton Tigers also defeated Williston Trinity Christian Schools on the road, 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-14). For Trenton, Alexa St. Pierre collected five aces and 21 assists, and Jaycee Turcotte contributed with 11 kills and four aces in the win. Meanwhile, WTCS's Esme Cruz had eight digs, and Ellie Haskins posted seven digs, 11 assists and two aces.