In high school action, Devils Lake traveled to Watford City and defeated the Wolves, 42-0, Big Sandy topped the MonDak Thunder, 60-14, Trenton lost to Central McClean, 58-0, and Ray/Powers Lake beat Divide County, 45-16.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
In high school action, Devils Lake traveled to Watford City and defeated the Wolves, 42-0, Big Sandy topped the MonDak Thunder, 60-14, Trenton lost to Central McClean, 58-0, and Ray/Powers Lake beat Divide County, 45-16.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.