Williston Trinity Christian Cross Country began practice of Monday in preparation for their 2023 season that begins in a week on August 25.
The Crusaders are boasting their biggest team in recent memory with ten boys and four girls who are currently on the roster and Head Coach of the Crusaders Bryan Eder expects a few more to join once school starts. The program has seen growth to where they have added Keefe Lovgren to help coach the girls team.
“We have 10 boys right now and four girls. The four girls are practicing. Keefe Lovgren is coaching the girls this year. When school starts I wouldn’t be surprised if we pick up one or two more girls or one or two more boys," Eder said. "I believe this is the biggest team that we have ever had then. We are probably going to end up with 15, 16 kids. I think this is the biggest team that we have had in all the years that I have been coaching.” He added.
The Crusaders have three seniors on the team who will be adding leadership to the squad. James Richards, Jeremiah Crosby, and Kai Thomas. In a growing sport with more that 70 Class B Cross Country teams in the state, the added experience makes Williston Trinity a competitive team with talent to exceed where they left last year.
“We finally have some upperclassmen, we are old enough that I think that we can do some real damage at state. There are more than 70 Class B Cross Country teams now, the sport has just started growing like crazy. We got 19th last year, I thought that we underperformed a little bit. I thought that we should have been more like 16th. I think with the three seniors we have this year, and some good underclassmen we can probably get into the top ten if we have a decent race.” Eder said.
Brothers, Senior Jeremiah and Freshman Benjamin Crosby have been putting in the work over the summer and come into practice in mid season form. The two brothers have put in 250 miles in the months of June and July and will be a pillar on the team as the season progresses. Eder also expects big things from his other seniors as well.
"James Richards is a senior and we are expecting help from him and Kai Thomas hasn’t practiced yet he was our number one runner last year. I think those four will be the real strength of our team." Eder said.
The short transition from practice to meet would have other teams struggling with chemistry. The Crusaders have been running with each other for a long time now and are confident in finding their stride in a short amount of time.
“We have known each other for a while, so we have the team aspect down. It’s just getting our fitness back up again.” Jeremiah Crosby said.
Fall sports begin their practice right at the end of the dog days of summer towards the middle of August. For a coach to find a balance of conditioning his players while giving them ample breaks proves challenging in the summer heat. Eder tries to switch up each day of practices to break up the intensity of the heat while ensuring that his athletes can train the best they can.
“I told the boys yesterday that it’s not only challenging for them because it is hot out at the end of August and in the beginning of September, but it is also tough for the coaches because I am trying to come up with workouts where we can get frequent water breaks. We are kind of mixing it up, one day we will do distance work and maybe a four or five mile run. Then the next day we will probably do something on the football field where we do a lot of 100 meter strides. We are kind of going back and forth." Eder said.
The main goal of practices before the first meet is the get the athletes in shape, Eder plans to evaluate the team during the season and learn the teams strengths and weaknesses.
"These first two weeks are just getting into good athletic shape and once we start racing we will figure out what our strengths and weaknesses are and try to work on those.” Eder said.
Richards echoes Eders goal and wants to be top ten in the state as a team by the end of the year
“We have a pretty good chance at winning a couple meets now, this is the biggest team that we have had in a long time. We want to be in the top 10 in the state this year for class B.” Richards said.