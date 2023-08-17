WTC Cross Country 23

Williston Trinity Christian Cross Country. The team expects to add Kai Thomas and a few other athletes once school begins. 

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Williston Trinity Christian Cross Country began practice of Monday in preparation for their 2023 season that begins in a week on August 25.

The Crusaders are boasting their biggest team in recent memory with ten boys and four girls who are currently on the roster and Head Coach of the Crusaders Bryan Eder expects a few more to join once school starts. The program has seen growth to where they have added Keefe Lovgren to help coach the girls team. 



Load comments