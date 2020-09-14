The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Committee has announced that fundraising efforts are beginning for the 2022 14 year old Babe Ruth World Series that will be held in Williston Aug. 13-20, 2022 at Williston’s Ardean Aafedt stadium. The world series will feature eight regional champions from around the United States and Canada, as well as the North Dakota state champion and the host team from Williston.
The group hopes to raise $350,000. The money will be used towards stadium improvements and series operating expenses leading up to this exciting event. We encourage any business or individual to contact us for additional information. If any organization, business, or individuals would like a presentation or to meet to discuss a potential contribution to this event, they may contact Larry Grondahl at 701-770-7897, or at grondahl@dia.net.