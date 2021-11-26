Elizabeth Field runs the 400 meter dash during the Eastern Class C Divisional Meet in Sidney on May 20. In the 100 meter dash, she placed second with a time of 13.66, and in the 200 meter dash, she placed fourth with a time of 29.44. Field also placed second again in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.45. After that, she was able to cross the finish line with a first-place finish in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:28.27, a personal record.
Elizabeth Field, a star Mondak Thunder athlete, is a future Teton basketball player.
The Williston State College women’s basketball team announced her signing on Nov. 19.
Field is a senior at Grenora High School and has participated and excelled in Mondak Thunder cross country, basketball and track and field.
Last year, as a junior, Field averaged 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists per game in basketball.
As a point guard, she was an All-State basketball player as a sophomore and junior, an All-Conference player for three years and was named to the All-Defensive Team for three years.
“We are very happy to announce that Elizabeth chose us,” said head coach Bill Triplett. “We love the fact that she really gets after it on defense and that she pushes the ball up the floor in transition. She can break down full court presses with her speed and ball-handling skills which is huge in today’s game.”