The Grenora-Westby fall sports teams are all in the midst of postseason action in some way, and the cross country runners have actually finished theory season recently.

Here’s a look at where the football and volleyball teams currently stand, as well as a look at how the cross country program did at the Montana High School Association State Meet.

Cross Country

The girls cross country team for MonDak had a terrific finish to its season, placing seventh as a team in the Class C state meet, which was held in Missoula, Montana on Oct. 23.

Leading the way was senior Elizabeth Field, who placed 11th individually with a time of 22:17.04. MonDak’s other state placer from the weekend was junior Sayler Stewart, who placed 13th with a time of 22:19.22.

Rounding out the team were sophomore Erika Christian, who placed 62nd at 26:28.39, and junior Kristianna Miller, who placed 100th with a time of 31:52.72.

Volleyball

The MonDak Lady Thunder kept their season alive, winning a play-in game on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to advance to the District 1C Tournament.

Grenora-Westby won its play-in game over Nashua in a tense five-set battle. Here are the set scores: 17-25, 30-28, 17-25, 25-17, 15-12.

In total, the team had 42 kills. Emma Smart led the team offensively, recording 17 of those kills herself. Smart also led the team with 19 digs and 6 aces.

In those categories, MonDak had 76 total digs and 14 service aces.

Zoe Brandenburger also had a big game, leading the team with 29 assists. In total, the Lady Thunder had 38 assists.

The team also had a pair of blocks in the contest. Gracie Kidder and Erika Christian each had one block.

With the win, MonDak (No. 10 seed) will play against Savage (No. 7 seed) on Thursday, Oct. 28 in the first round of the District 1C Tournament.

Should MonDak win, the team will advance to face No. 2 seed Froid/Medicine Lake, and if the Lady Thunder lose, they will go to the consolation bracket.

Only the top five teams in the District Tournament advance to the Eastern C Divisional.

Football

The MonDak football team did not get a berth to the eight-man playoffs.

The Thunder ended the regular season with a 3-2 conference record and a 4-4 overall record. MonDak had to win an inter-division game, though, to make the postseason.

The Thunder lost that inter-division playoff game to Plentywood 41-12, ending the season.

