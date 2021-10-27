Elizabeth Field runs the 400 meter dash during the Eastern Class C Divisional Meet in Sidney on May 20. In the 100 meter dash, she placed second with a time of 13.66, and in the 200 meter dash, she placed fourth with a time of 29.44. Field also placed second again in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.45. After that, she was able to cross the finish line with a first-place finish in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:28.27, a personal record.
Erik Field, No. 3 for Mondak Thunder, runs the ball and tries to get past Circle’s Jaron Taylor during a September 12, 2020 game in Grenora. Mondak Thunder defeated the Circle Wildcats during that game.
Dillan Schorfheide • The Sidney Herald
File Photo • The Williston Herald
Sayler Stewart runs the mile during the Eastern Class C Divisional Meet in Sidney on May 20. She set a personal record in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:39.88, taking fifth place.
Dillan Schorfheide • The Sidney Herald
Two members of the Grenora-Westby volleyball team, jump up to block a hit during a game against Wibaux on Saturday, Aug. 28 in the Fairview High School gym.
The Grenora-Westby fall sports teams are all in the midst of postseason action in some way, and the cross country runners have actually finished theory season recently.
Here’s a look at where the football and volleyball teams currently stand, as well as a look at how the cross country program did at the Montana High School Association State Meet.
Cross Country
The girls cross country team for MonDak had a terrific finish to its season, placing seventh as a team in the Class C state meet, which was held in Missoula, Montana on Oct. 23.
Leading the way was senior Elizabeth Field, who placed 11th individually with a time of 22:17.04. MonDak’s other state placer from the weekend was junior Sayler Stewart, who placed 13th with a time of 22:19.22.
Rounding out the team were sophomore Erika Christian, who placed 62nd at 26:28.39, and junior Kristianna Miller, who placed 100th with a time of 31:52.72.
Volleyball
The MonDak Lady Thunder kept their season alive, winning a play-in game on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to advance to the District 1C Tournament.
Grenora-Westby won its play-in game over Nashua in a tense five-set battle. Here are the set scores: 17-25, 30-28, 17-25, 25-17, 15-12.
In total, the team had 42 kills. Emma Smart led the team offensively, recording 17 of those kills herself. Smart also led the team with 19 digs and 6 aces.
In those categories, MonDak had 76 total digs and 14 service aces.
Zoe Brandenburger also had a big game, leading the team with 29 assists. In total, the Lady Thunder had 38 assists.
The team also had a pair of blocks in the contest. Gracie Kidder and Erika Christian each had one block.
With the win, MonDak (No. 10 seed) will play against Savage (No. 7 seed) on Thursday, Oct. 28 in the first round of the District 1C Tournament.
Should MonDak win, the team will advance to face No. 2 seed Froid/Medicine Lake, and if the Lady Thunder lose, they will go to the consolation bracket.
Only the top five teams in the District Tournament advance to the Eastern C Divisional.
Football
The MonDak football team did not get a berth to the eight-man playoffs.
The Thunder ended the regular season with a 3-2 conference record and a 4-4 overall record. MonDak had to win an inter-division game, though, to make the postseason.
The Thunder lost that inter-division playoff game to Plentywood 41-12, ending the season.