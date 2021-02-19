After winning in the first round of the District 2C tournament, the Grenora-Westby boy’s basketball team already secured a spot in the divisional round, but the Thunder took things a step further and guaranteed themselves a top-two spot in the district.
MonDak (No. 3 seed) knocked off defending state champion Fairview (No. 2 seed) 39-36 on Thursday, Feb. 19, and with the win, the Thunder will face No. 1 seed Froid/Med. Lake on Saturday at 7 p.m. MST at Sidney High School.
The win is also some revenge for the Thunder, who lost 54-50 to Fairview in the regular season. This time, though, MonDak was able to get a lead late in the game and hold on.
Mondak had a slow start to the game and a relatively slow first half overall, but the third quarter was where the Thunder picked up steam and started to take over.
Fairview led 19-13 at halftime and looked to be in control, but soon after the third period started, the Thunder picked up their defensive pressure, mainly in the full court press.
Once they did, Fairview started turning the ball over and wasn’t able to get quality possessions or take quality shots.
MonDak trailed by as much as eight points in the third, but with the ramped up defense, the Thunder were able to make a run and get the game close again.
Throughout the second half, Darian Holecek was a spark for the Thunder and stepped up to make some big shots.
In the third quarter, he scored five points as part of MonDak’s 14-point quarter that gave them the momentum needed for the fourth.
Then, in the fourth quarter, MonDak was finally able to get the lead, albeit a small one throughout the quarter (one or two points).
The teams traded shots back-and-forth, with Fairview taking the lead and MonDak taking it back again.
Eventually, late in the game, MonDak was able to get a 37-36 lead. Fairview had possessions in the closing seconds, and with about five seconds left, Fairview’s Kanyon Taylor attempted a three-point shot that fell short.
Keegan Nelson got the rebound and the Thunder were able to get a timeout called to recuperate.
About three seconds were left, and while that isn’t enough time to set up a play, it was enough time for Fairview to tie or take the lead, depending on if MonDak made its free throws or not.
MonDak inbounded the ball, and Holecek took off down the court and got pushed by Fairview’s Brady Buxbaum. Buxbaum was called for an intentional foul, giving Holecek two free throws and MonDak the possession.
Holecek nailed both free throws with .9 seconds left, icing the game for MonDak.
Nelson and Adian Harbin each scored eight points in the win, and Erik Field scored five points. Spencer Rudningen added two points.