The Grenora-Westby boys and girls basketball teams suffered season-ending losses over the weekend at the Eastern C Divisional in Sidney.
After an opening-round loss to Dodson (No. 3 seed out of District 3C), the MonDak boy’s team (No. 2 seed out of District 2C) bounced back with a 64-53 win over Richey-Lambert (No. 4 seed 2C) to stave off elimination.
But to stay alive in the consolation bracket, the Thunder had to win another game on Saturday, March 6. They weren’t able to do so, losing to North Country (No. 2 seed 3C) 38-32 in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.
Out of all the District 2C tournament games and Eastern C Divisional games the Thunder played in, the loss to North Country was one of the lowest-scoring games they played.
MonDak had a pretty balanced attack, as five different players scored in fairly similar amounts, but North Country was able to hold off the Thunder enough and keep the best scorers at bay for the most part.
Erik Field led the Thunder with 10 points, being the only MonDak player to hit double figures. Darian Holecek was right there with him, scoring nine points. Aidan Harbin added six points, Ledger Pulvermacher added four points and Keegan Nelson added three points.
The Thunder held a small lead, 18-13, at halftime, but North Country had a big second half in its scoring, while MonDak cooled off a bit in the second half.
In the third quarter, the Mavericks scored 12 points, ending the quarter with a 25-23 lead as the crucial fourth quarter started.
Then in the fourth, North Country had its best quarter yet, scoring 13 points to MonDak’s nine.
The Lady Thunder (No. 3 2C) were able to start the tournament off on a better note, defeating Scobey (No. 2 3C) in the first round. In the semifinals, MonDak lost to Plentywood (No. 1 2C) 48-39 in a pretty close game, getting sent to the consolation semifinals.
MonDak got close but was not able to keep the season alive, losing to Circle (No. 4 2C) 41-39 on Friday, March 5.
The Lady Thunder also had a good spread of scoring, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Circle.
Elizabeth Field led all scorers in the game with 14 points, shooting 4-of-14 from the field, including 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Brynn Folvag also scored in double figures, adding 11 points in the effort. Emma Smart scored nine points, all on three-pointers, Katelynn Folvag added three points and Kiarra Brunelle added two points.
Both teams’ seasons may have come to an end, but both had good runs this year. The two teams both secured top three seeds in the District 2C and Eastern Divisional tournaments and played well throughout the postseason.