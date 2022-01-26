MonDak Thunder logo.jpg

The Grenora-Westby basketball teams are sitting in good spots right now in District 2C basketball.

District 2C is a loaded conference in Montana High School Association basketball, and both Thunder teams are holding their own well this season.

In fact, both teams are in positions to keep their seasons alive and qualify for the postseason.

The girls team has especially started the season strong, making a statement early by dominating some of its district competition.

Any records, scores and games referenced are from an information sheet shared by teams in the district, which has game scores, team records and team schedules.

The Lady Thunder are off to an overall 9-2 start to the season, and they hold a 2-1 conference record so far.

Grenora-Westby’s two conference wins have come against Richey-Lambert and Savage, with the one loss being by two points at the hands of a good Circle team.

The Lady Thunder have seven regular season games remaining before the district tournament, and they currently sit in fourth place in district standings.

Grenora-Westby’s boys team has had a bit of a slower star to the season, but the Thunder are still in a good position for the rest of the season.

Currently, the Thunder are 3-8 overall and hold a 1-2 conference record. The lone conference win for the Thunder came against Circle.

There are seven games remaining for the Thunder in the regular season, and there are some winnable games in that stretch.

Currently, in the district standings, the Thunder are sixth.

The next game for the Thunder teams is on Friday, Jan. 28 when they host Scobey.

