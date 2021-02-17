A combined 30 points between the Grenora-Westby leading scorers led the girl’s basketball team to advance to the next round of the District 2C basketball tournament.
The Lady Thunder, No. 3 seeds, defeated Savage, the No. 6 seed, 40-22 on Monday, Feb. 15 in the first round of the tournament, advancing to the semifinals while also securing a spot to go to the divisional tournament.
Brynn Folvag and Elizabeth Field had the big games for MonDak; Folvag led all scorers in the game with 18 points, and Field scored 12 points, also more than any one player did for Savage.
Folvag also scored efficiently, shooting 7-of-10 from the floor (including 2-of-4 on three-pointers), and Field shot 4-of-12 in the game, including a 3-of-3 performance from the free throw line.
Four other MonDak players scored in the game to give the team some depth offensively: Kiarra Brunelle and Katelynn Folvag each scored three points, and Saylor Stewart and Emma Smart each scored two points.
A big first half was what really helped the lady Thunder build a lead and maintain it for the rest of the game.
Right out of the gates, MonDak jumped out to a 12-5 lead by the time the first quarter came to a close. The Lady Thunder followed that up with a 13-point second quarter, their best quarter of the game scoring-wise, taking a 25-11 lead into halftime.
MonDak’s offensive production dropped in each of the remaining quarters, scoring nine points in the third and six in the fourth, but the team’s defense continued to hold Savage to single-digit scoring in those quarters as well.
Savage’s best quarter was the third quarter, where the team scored seven points, but the Lady Warriors could not mount a comeback in the fourth, only scoring four points.
Overall, the Lady Thunder shot 15-of-37 from the floor, and on free throws, the team shot 6-of-11. They held Savage to 9-of-38 shooting overall in the game.
With the victory Monday, MonDak secured a top-five spot in the tournament, meaning the team will be advancing to the divisional tournament as well.
After a bout on Wednesday, Feb. 17 against the No. 2-seeded team, Froid/Med. Lake, MonDak will either play in the championship game or the third-place game, depending on the outcome against Froid/Med. Lake.
Both the championship and third-place game are scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 19 at Sidney High School in Sidney, Mont. The third-place game would be at 5:00 p.m. MST, and the championship game at 7:00 p.m. MST.