The Grenora High School boys and girls basketball teams finalized and released schedules and both teams will start winter game play on Jan. 5.
Blake Lampert, the athletic and activities director at Grenora, said that all game times are in MST and all games will be streamed online on Grenora's NFHS account.
Game times are also subject to change based on current and changing COVID-19 conditions.
Also note that Grenora co-ops with Westby High School in Westby, Montana and falls under the Montana High School Association in regards to class and standings.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Jan. 5 6 p.m. vs. Scobey (hosted at Westby)
Jan. 8 6 p.m. @ Culbertson
Jan. 9 4 p.m. @ Bainville
Jan. 14 6 p.m. vs. Circle (hosted at Grenora)
Jan. 16 4 p.m. @ Richey/Lambert
Jan. 19 6 p.m. vs. Fairview (hosted at Grenora)
Jan. 22 6 p.m. vs. Plentywood (hosted at Westby)
Jan. 23 4 p.m. vs. Savage (hosted at Grenora)
Jan. 26 6 p.m. vs. Froid/Medicine Lake (hosted at Westby)
Jan. 29 6 p.m. @ Scobey
Jan. 30 4 p.m. vs. Culbertson (hosted at Grenora)
Feb. 2 6 p.m. @ Plentywood
Feb. 5 6 p.m. @ Brockton
Feb. 6 4 p.m. @ Fairview
Feb. 9 6 p.m. vs. Bainville (hosted at Westby)
Feb. 11 6 p.m. @ Froid/Medicine Lake
- Feb. 15-Feb. 22 The 2C District Tournament @ Sidney (time is TBA)
- Feb. 24-Feb. 27 The Eastern C Divisional Tournament @ Sidney (time is TBA)
- March 10-March 13 The Class C State Tournament Combined Boys and Girls teams @ Bozeman (time is TBA)
Varsity Boys Basketball
Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. vs. Scobey (hosted at Westby)
Jan. 8 7:30 p.m. @ Culbertson
Jan. 9 5:30 p.m. @ Bainville
Jan. 14 7:30 p.m. vs. Circle (hosted at Grenora)
Jan. 16 5:30 p.m. @ Richey/Lambert
Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. vs. Fairview (hosted at Grenora)
Jan. 22 7:30 p.m. vs. Plentywood (hosted at Westby)
Jan. 23 5:30 p.m. vs. Savage (hosted at Grenora)
Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Froid/Medicine Lake (hosted at Westby)
Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. @ Scobey
Jan. 30 5:30 p.m. vs. Culbertson (hosted at Grenora)
Feb. 2 7:30 p.m. @ Plentywood
Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. @ Brockton
Feb. 6 5:30 p.m. @ Fairview
Feb. 9 7:30 p.m. vs. Bainville (hosted at Westby)
Feb. 11 7:30 p.m. @ Froid/Medicine Lake
- Feb. 15-Feb. 22 The 2C District Tournament @ Sidney (time is TBA)
- Feb. 24-Feb. 27 The Eastern C Divisional Tournament @ Sidney (time is TBA)
- March 10-March 13 The Class C State Tournament Combined Boys and Girls teams @ Bozeman (time is TBA)