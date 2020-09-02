The Williston High School girls swimming and diving started their season Aug. 28-29 with a home meet at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
Joe Kemp, Williston's head coach, said he tried to have a create a different, fun format for each of the invites so he did not necessarily set the meet up for maximum points.
Also, he said for the most part every athlete got to pick what events they wanted to participate in, and in the end Williston placed last on Friday and third on Saturday.
Also, no spectators were allowed, per COVID-19 guidelines.
However, after the meet Kemp said there is still a lot his team has to focus on and he is going back to the drawing board to see where he can make adjustments.
In the off-season, Kemp said he tried to make some changes with several of his varsity swimmers and their strokes.
"They were people who were already good," Kemp said. "But we just wanted to see if we could get them to another level. So far that hasn't panned out."
In addition to working specifically with those swimmers, such as senior Demi Peterson, Kemp said he wants the entire team to focus on heavy conditioning over the next two weeks before the next meet.
"It's just an opportunity for us to get some base cardio in and get some extra yards and some sets that have lots of yardage and not very much rests and then we really have to iron out those skills like starts, underwaters, your first couple of break-out strokes, your flip turns and your finish," Kemp said. "We lost a lot of ground in a lot of areas doing things that only requires extra focus not necessarily extra effort or extra conditioning."
Although there is much to work on before the team is able to fine-tune certain elements, Kemp said he is confident his team will reach that point because they already have the skill set and mind set.
He said they just have to focus on making good habits.
COVID-19 adjustments
As for the rest of the season, Kemp said his goal is to make it to the end of the season, safely. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Kemp said adjusting to new guidelines is not too difficult although they are going to miss having all the parents and other spectators at meets.
The North Dakota High School Athletic Association did issue COVID-19 guidelines for swimming and diving this season.
Those guidelines include:
- Pre-match conference will be limited to one coach and one athlete while maintaining proper physical distance.
- All communications regarding officials and coaches for DQ’s etc. will be done with proper physical distance. When available PA system may be utilized to announce DQ etc.
- Officials conversation regarding swim infraction and DQ’s can be done with hand signals or the use of headsets if available
- Electronic meet entries when plausible
- One timer per lane while wearing a face covering.
- Relays – take off judges can be stationed on the side of the pool. May use every other lane were appropriate to limit numbers on the bulkhead.
- Swimmers should enter the bulkhead from one side of the pool and depart on the opposite side of the pool
- Team camps should be spaced throughout the facility
- Diving – Physical distancing between table personnel and diving judges.
- Only one lap counter per lane. Cleaning of the lap counter device after every race unless the same individual is using the counter for the next race.
- Recommend the use of masks on deck.
However, despite the guidelines and efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and continue with fall sports, Kemp said there is an underlying fear that the girls have of doing all the work necessary just to have their season shut down.
But that fear is outweighed by their spirits.
"The kids are just happy to be back together," Kemp said. "I don't have to do a whole lot to keep spirits up. They're having fun, they're working hard and they're happy to be back together."
Overall, Kemp said his team is doing a great job dealing with the effects of COVID-19 and he said they are "taking everything in stride."
And if anything, by having the thought of not having a season, Kemp said the girls are able to make each practice and each meet count.
"If you can turn your attention to the training and just take it one day at a time, it makes you better at practice and puts more purpose into each day," Kemp said.
The next meet for the team is Friday, Sept. 11 in Bismarck.