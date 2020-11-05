The 2020 North Dakota High School Activities Association Girls Swimming and Diving State Meet will be held at two different venues this year.
The swimming portion of the state meet will now be held at Bismarck State College Aquatics and Wellness Center located at 1601 Canary Ave. in Bismarck.
The diving portion of the state meet will be at Mandan High School located at 905 8th Ave. NW in Mandan.
Dave Zittleman, the athletic director at Bismarck Public Schools, is the tournament manager.
The state meet is expected to start the morning of Nov. 14.
It will still be a one-day meet (timed/scored finals in all events). Also, there will be two sessions of swimming and one session of diving.
Masks will be required for all coaches, participants and workers and attendance at this event will be limited.
Tickets will be given to participating member schools for distribution.
The NDHSAA Board of Directors approved the site change and released an announcement on Nov. 4.