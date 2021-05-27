With the Williston High School girls soccer team moving up to the varsity level next year, head coach Justin Graham said everyone from the athletes to the parents are excited.
However, there is one major challenge the team could face—psyching themselves out.
This year the soccer team was divided into two JV teams.
The JV1 team consisted of players who were close to varsity level but not quite there yet, and the JV2 team consisted of mostly players who were at the junior varsity level.
The reason for this decision to stay at the JV level was because the team wasn’t ready to take on WDA varsity teams, Graham said in an earlier interview at the start of the season.
But after a winning record, and after defeating the Mandan varsity team in one game (Mandan happens to be the No. 2 seed in the WDA), the team proved they’re ready for the varsity level.
That also means, they have to be ready for varsity level competition in the WDA.
This competition includes the undefeated Minot team, which just won its third consecutive WDA title.
This is where that challenge comes into effect.
“When we played Mandan’s varsity and beat them, afterwards they were like, ‘That was varsity?’ Then all of a sudden they were like, ‘Well, we shouldn’t have won,” Graham said. “It was like we had that mentality of ‘Are we good enough?’”
Graham said there is a fear of moving up to varsity, but when it comes down to it, how his team played this season, how they improved from game to game, and how they responded to adversity proved something— they are, in fact, good enough.
Graham said during practices he and assistant coach Abby Perez reinforced the things the girls did well while also highlighting what they did wrong and did it in a way that encouraged them to play without fear of losing.
“We teach them to play carefree and enjoy it,” Graham said. “So if we take the fear out of losing and have a drive for winning and competing then I think (the fear of moving up to varsity) will handle itself, but we’ll see.”
Ultimately, Graham said it’s going to be interesting to see how they will control that fear, but in the end his team is up to the task.
“They’re excited to go to varsity because it allows them an opportunity to prove to themselves that they can compete with the rest of the state, that they can compete in the WDA and at the State (tournament),” Graham said.
The team will also have almost all of their players returning, including their top competitors such as Jessica Ortiz, Sara Ewert, Qamar Badwan, Gracie Hamlin, Lexi Christensen, Ruby Lawton and Daysea Nolen just to name a few.
“We have some real competitors on this team and that’s what it takes on any successful team—it takes a couple of people who know how to compete,” Graham said. “And we have several on this team who are like, ‘we’re game, let’s do this.’” Whether they win or lose (doesn’t matter), they just want to compete for it and learn.”
Overall, Graham said he can see the confidence in his team grow and compared to where they were at the start of the season to where they are now, they’re in good shape.
Not only that, but a lot of the girls will be playing club soccer in the off season in addition to other sports, which will only add to their strength, skill set and confidence, Graham said.
“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be more competitive and the girls will have to learn to compete for 80 minutes,” Graham said. “But I think they’re up to the challenge and if we can keep people from moving (like key player Belle Martin) and continue to play for one another we’ll have a great chance at playing well next year.”