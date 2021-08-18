2021 WHS GIRLS GOLF

Members of the Williston High School girls varsity golf team pose for a photo with assistant coach Justin Graham at the first invite of the year.

The Williston High School girls golf team finished 11th out of 19 teams at this year's East/West Classic. 

Additionally, Carrie Carmichael placed eighth overall while three other members earned personal bests. 

The two-day tournament was a challenging one for the Lady Coyotes with soaring temps and tough competition. 

However, Head Coach Tony Carmichael said overall, it wasn't a bad showing for his team. 

"There was experience gained, lessons learned and mental toughness tested," he wrote in an Aug. 17 email. 

In total, the Lady Coyotes finished with 746 combined strokes.

On day one, Carrie shot a 79 and improved by one stroke on day two after shooting a 78. The par was 72. 

Her two-day total was 157. 

Tegan Graham was the second-highest scorer for the team shooting a 92 on her first day and 94 her second for a combined 186 total. 

Scout Graham, Heartley Rider, Berkley Poeckes and Dani Tinklenberg each shot personal bests. 

Scout's personal best came on her first day when she shot a 92. She finished the second day shooting 94 for a total of 186, tying with her sister. 

Rider, who was the fourth highest-scorer on the team, shot 109 the first day, which was her personal best. She also shot a 112 the second day for a 221 total. 

Poeckes shot a 118 on day one but improved significantly on the second day, shooting 108 for her personal best. Her total was 226. 

Tinklenberg shot a 137 on day one but improved on the second day and shot her personal best which was 132. Her two-day total was 269. 

Carmichael said the most important takeaway was that he had a great group of girls with good character competing.

"We will be back at it again this coming Friday for the Century Invite in Bismarck," he said. "We will get to travel with 10 girls."

