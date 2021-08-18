Girls golf finishes 11 out of 19 in East/West Classic Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 18, 2021 Aug 18, 2021 Updated 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Members of the Williston High School girls varsity golf team pose for a photo with assistant coach Justin Graham at the first invite of the year. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls golf team finished 11th out of 19 teams at this year's East/West Classic. Additionally, Carrie Carmichael placed eighth overall while three other members earned personal bests. The two-day tournament was a challenging one for the Lady Coyotes with soaring temps and tough competition. However, Head Coach Tony Carmichael said overall, it wasn't a bad showing for his team. "There was experience gained, lessons learned and mental toughness tested," he wrote in an Aug. 17 email. In total, the Lady Coyotes finished with 746 combined strokes.On day one, Carrie shot a 79 and improved by one stroke on day two after shooting a 78. The par was 72. Her two-day total was 157. Tegan Graham was the second-highest scorer for the team shooting a 92 on her first day and 94 her second for a combined 186 total. Scout Graham, Heartley Rider, Berkley Poeckes and Dani Tinklenberg each shot personal bests. Scout's personal best came on her first day when she shot a 92. She finished the second day shooting 94 for a total of 186, tying with her sister. Rider, who was the fourth highest-scorer on the team, shot 109 the first day, which was her personal best. She also shot a 112 the second day for a 221 total. Poeckes shot a 118 on day one but improved significantly on the second day, shooting 108 for her personal best. Her total was 226. Tinklenberg shot a 137 on day one but improved on the second day and shot her personal best which was 132. Her two-day total was 269. Carmichael said the most important takeaway was that he had a great group of girls with good character competing."We will be back at it again this coming Friday for the Century Invite in Bismarck," he said. "We will get to travel with 10 girls." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tegan Graham Personal Best Total Sport Carrie Carmichael Team Berkley Poeckes Dani Tinklenberg Load comments MOST POPULAR North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant North Dakota oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back Mikaela Rehak to be inducted in Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame; family shares memories, stories Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted 1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Tioga Ryan Pederson, 43 NDHSAA reorganizes football into Class AA, Class A divisions Cramer's ban on hydraulic fracturing bans passes muster in vote-a-rama parade Stephanie Perdue-Wetmore, 52 WHS new athletic, activities director sets sights on students' success Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back