On Friday, March 13, Williston Trinity Christian School began their 2020 track and field season at the Chamberlain Indoor Meet, which took place at the Williston ARC. Afterwards, the spring sports season was put under indefinite suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the start of the season, the Williston Herald asked WTCS all-state senior track athlete Ethan Decker for his thoughts on the new campaign. Here is what Decker had to say.
Is there a feeling of relief to have already committed to the University of Mary prior to the start of track season?
Decker: I'd say it definitely it takes the pressure off of my shoulders knowing where I'm going to go, and knowing that is all covered for now.
What are you going to study in college, and why?
Decker: I'm going to major in computer science. I really enjoy the aspect of solving puzzles everyday, and it's pretty fun taking computer classes here. Everybody is hiring people from that field these days, and seeing how all that works from past years, it doesn't feel like a job too much. I've been interested in computer science since probably sophomore year I'd say.
Do you have any unique superstitions on the day of a race?
Decker: I can't go without breakfast, two eggs and a piece of toast, that is my race day breakfast. And every single time I've raced in Williston, I have had the same pair of spikes from freshman year that I use for all my home meets. They are white and orange Adidas shoes with a big old velcro lip on them, they are really flashy looking spikes and I like them.
Describe the emotions you experience in the moments leading up to a race
Decker: Whenever you get to that moment, you're so locked in from that whole day. For me, it starts the moment you wake up that day; the moment you open your eyes, you're dialed in.
My legs are going, the anxiety, all that stuff is through the roof, it's the storm before the calm, so it's basically like the opposite for me. When I get down in those blocks, that's when everything calms down and I take two big breaths in, relax, and then I try not to really think about anything. If you overthink things and overcomplicate it, you won't perform as well.
What do you think about when an actual race is happening?
Decker: I try not to focus on anyone else. I just try to get out and run my race, and I don't think anybody else's race. Whenever I have those good races, and setting new personal records, I don't think about anything, I'm just running.
What would you consider a great senior season at WTCS?
Decker: I'd say taking first at state in both the 100 and the 200 meter dashes, and taking first at regions would be a great season for me. This is my last year of high school track, so I want it to be perfect.