Baseball lost a series of doubleheaders, one on Tuesday, April 27 and another on Thursday, April 29. In the first doubleheader, the Coyotes hosted Minot and lost 9-7 and 10-0. Then on Thursday they hosted Dickinson in a non conference matchup and lost 14-0 and 4-1.
Softball lost to Minot in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Lady Coyotes lost the first game 19-4 and the second game 13-1. On Thursday they lost two games to Dickinson. The first was 11-0 and the second was 13-3.
Girls tennis won 9-0 over Dawson County on Tuesday and almost won against Bismarck St. Mary's on Thursday. They lost to the Lady Saint 5-4. As of right now, the Lady Coyotes have a 5-1 record, according to the WDA website.
Boys track and field placed second at the Mandan MAR Club Meet on April 27. The girls placed seventh.