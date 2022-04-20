Gabriel Cartwright named Athlete of the Week By The Williston Herald Staff Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gabriel Cartwright competes in the first track and field meet of the 2021-2022 season. Submitted Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week we wanted to take a moment to recognize a student athlete who pushed himself above and beyond at his last competition.Gabriel Cartwright, a junior at Williston Trinity Christian School, had an outstanding finish at the April 7 Richey-Lambert Track and Field Invite in Lambert, Montana.He placed in every single one of his events (four total) and was the anchor on the 4x400 relay team that placed second in the event.To go into more depth, he placed sixth in the 100 finishing it in 12.43 seconds, third in the 200 finishing in 25.27 seconds and sixth in the 400 finishing the race in 1 minute and .09 seconds.Additionally, the boys team as a whole did an excellent job on April 7.The Crusaders placed seventh out of 13 teams and despite having to compete in the cold weather they still produced several other personal bests and also placed.For example, seventh grader Eliseo Roblero placed second in the 1600 and fourth in the 800, and eighth grader Corbin Brandt took sixth in the 1600 and fifth in the 800.Cartwright deserves to be Athlete of the Week this week while the entire Trinity Christian track and field team deserves to be “Team of the Week.”Congratulations, Gabriel and the rest of the “Cru.” Good luck this season! 