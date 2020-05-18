The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Committee announces that fundraising efforts are beginning for the 14-year old Babe Ruth World Series, which is scheduled to take place in Williston Aug. 13-20, in 2022 at Ardean Aafedt Stadium.
The series will feature eight regional champions from around the United States and Canada, as well as the North Dakota state champion, and the host team from Williston.
The committee has a goal of of $350,000 to raise, with the funds to be used towards stadium improvements and series operating expense leading up to the event.
Businesses and individuals who would like additional information, or to discuss a potential contribution are encouraged to contact Larry Grondahl at 701-770-7897, or email Mr. Grondahl at grondahl@dia.net.