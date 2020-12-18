Several area students have signed letters of intent to colleges or universities of their choice on Wednesday and Thursday.
From Williston, senior Shawna Daley, a member of the varsity girls swimming and diving team, signed to swim at the University of Minnesota Morris.
Senior Christian Minton, a boys varsity football player, signed to play football at Mayville State University.
And from Trenton, sisters Alexa and Alyssa St. Pierre both signed to play basketball for the Dakota College at Bottineau Ladyjacks.
Shawna Daley
Daley has held a successful swimming career while at Williston.
For her senior year, she mainly competed in two events, the 100 yard butterfly and the 200 yard individual medley.
She qualified for state in the 100 yard butterfly after the WDA Championships on Nov. 7 where she finished in a time of 1:08.31.
During the state tournament she beat her WDA time for the 100 yard butterfly and finished in 1:05.74.
Christian Minton
Minton was one of a few seniors who brought his experience to help his young football team this year.
He also had a successful football run while attending Barnsdall High School in Barnsdall, Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, Williston’s football season was cut short this year as a result of COVID-19 concerns, however Minton was still able to make some moves on the field during the four games he played (according to the WDA).
Overall, Minton scored one touchdown for the Coyotes and it came in the second game of the season against Legacy.
Also out of the four games he played in he had one reception for three yards.
According to Hudl.com, Minton is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He played as a tight end and a linebacker for the Coyotes this season.
Alexa and Alyssa St. Pierre
Alexa and Alyssa both participate in basketball in addition to other sports such as volleyball.
Alexa is a 5-foot 7-inch guard and as a junior she averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. She was selected to the 2020 All-Region 8 tournament team and the All-District 15 tournament team.
Alyssa is a 5-foot 8-inch forward and as a junior she averaged 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Alyssa was selected to the 2020 All-District 15 team, the All-Region 8 tournament team, and the All-District 15 tournament team. Alyssa has scored 1,325 points in her career going into her senior season.
Wayne Johnson, the head coach of the Ladyjacks basketball team, issued a statement regarding the signing of the St. Pierre twins to his team.
Overall, he said adding them means they will both bring skills and experience to the court and he said he is excited to welcome both of them to his roster.
In particular, he said Alexa will bring her ability to knock down the three point shot while Alyssa will bring her ability to step out for the long range shot.
He also wrote that both Alexa and Alyssa are strong students in the classroom and exhibit strong character traits.