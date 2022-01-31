Former Teton Jordan Kelly commits to play baseball at College of Idaho By The Williston Herald Staff Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Williston State College Tetons Logo. × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jordan Kelly, a former member of the Williston State College baseball team, announced his commitment to play at the College of Idaho.Kelly, according to a press release from the Tetons, was a baseball standout.Last season the Australian native hit .331 with 11 doubles and 10 home runs.“Kelly will be expected to be a regular presence in the middle of the lineup for the Tetons this spring,” the press release read.The College of Idaho baseball team competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference of the NAIA.“(Kelly) will join another program with a deep history and tradition,” according to the press release.Mason Przybilla, the head coach for Tetons baseball, said they are very excited for Kelly.“He has earned himself a great opportunity with the hard work he has put in over the last three years at WSC,” Przybilla said. 