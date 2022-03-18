Jeff Risk, a former NDHSAA official and resident of Minot, will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will be held during the 103rd National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Summer Meeting from June 28-July 2 in San Antonio, Texas.
The actual NFHS High School Hall of Fame Banquet is set for Friday, July 1.
Risk is one of 12 inductees across the country scheduled to be honored for their contributions to their respective high school state associations.
They will be inducted into the Officials Category of the Hall of Fame.
Risk, who is now retired, had “a remarkable officiating career in North Dakota that spanned more than 40 years,” according to a press release from the NDHSAA.
During that time he officiated more than 5,000 high school and college games in basketball, football and baseball, as well as another seven years and 1,000 games in professional baseball, according to the NDHSAA.
He was inducted into the North Dakota Officials Association (NDOA) Hall of Fame in 2016.
“Risk, a retired physical education teacher and athletic director, is one of the most decorated and respected officials in North Dakota history,” according to the press release. “He officiated 38 NDHSAA state basketball tournaments, six state football final championship games and three state baseball state championships.”
While his time as an active official has ended, Risk remains involved off the field and courts.
He continues to serve as statewide supervisor of basketball and football officials, director of summer basketball officiating camps, observes officials at NDHSAA football and basketball state tournaments, and assigns basketball state tournament officials.
Nationally, Risk is a member of the NFHS Football Rules Committee.
The National High School Hall of Fame was founded in 1982 by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to honor high school athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and others.
Risk is the ninth National High School Hall of Fame inductee from North Dakota joining Sid Cichy (1984), Jack Brown (1993), Phil Jackson (1994), Dick Schindler (1999), Del Gab (2003), Jerry Popp (2005), Sheryl Solberg (2014) and Robert Littlefield (2021).