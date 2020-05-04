Following a broken collarbone injury in the next to last game of the season in February 2020, Coyotes' senior hockey player Kada Poeckes figured her days as a student-athlete were over. As things turned out, the injury was just a minor setback.
On Friday, May 1, Poeckes signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Dakota College at Bottineau. She was the 22nd player to sign with the Lumberjacks, who plan to start a new program for women's hockey during the 2020-2021 academic year. The university plans to play at the Division II level of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
As Poeckes reveals, she originally planned to go to college just for academics at Williston State College. However, once learning about the new women's hockey program about to start at DCB, she decided to take a closer look.
"Coach Sinness called their athletic director to see if they would be interested in recruiting me, and then they asked for some highlight video, so I submitted that to them," Poeckes tells the Willsiton Herald. "Once they showed some interest, I figured I would probably regret it later on if I decided not to take them up on the offer, so I went for it."
With regards to her injury, Poeckes remains confident that the collarbone will not be a hinderance to her future. The former Coyote forward insists there is unfinished business to tend to on the ice, and does not want an injury to dictate how she ultimately closes out her hockey career.
"I just want to get out there and compete again, and the doctors say my collarbone will be completely healed and ready for summer workouts," the five-year varsity player adds.
Meanwhile, WHS girls hockey head coach Jason Sinness speaks highly of the work ethic Poeckes displayed as a member of the Coyotes. Most of all, the Williston coaching mentor is excited to see one of his former players continuing an athletic at the collegiate level.
"Kada is one of the hardest workers that I have coached. Her leadership and willingness to adapt to different situations on the ice were huge asset for our team the past few years," Sinness states. "Her hard work and drive should be a great fit with Dakota College at Bottineau."
Academically speaking, Poeckes says she originally planned to pursue a college education in nursing. However, after spending more time on her family farm during the coronavirus pandemic, she states to have taken more of an interest in agriculture. In fact, the former Coyote hockey standout has enjoyed the added responsibility of bottle feeding four calves while putting in extra time on the farm.
As a result, she believes the added downtime due to social distancing precautions may have opened the door to a completely different career path.
"My father and grandfather were both farmers, so it is a family tradition, but I never really thought of that kind of lifestyle was for me. But after spending so much time taking care of the animals during the pandemic, it has really changed my outlook for sure," Poeckes continues.