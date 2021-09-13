Area roundup Football scores from the weekend By The Williston Herald Staff Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s a look at how area teams did this weekend in high school football.AlexanderThe Comets lost 36-12 at home on Sept. 10.This is the first year the team has joined 9-man Class B Region 8 football and is currently 0-3 overall.They take on Divide County on the road at 7 p.m. Sept. 17.Ray/Powers LakeThe Outlaws defeated Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central 54-16 on Friday. This is the fourth-straight win since the season opened.The Outlaws are 4-0 in 9-man football and are tied for first with Divide County in Region 8.This week, they host Tioga on Sept. 17. Kick off is at 7 p.m.Grenora/WestbyThe MonDak Thunder football team defeated Broadus 14-6 at home on Sept. 10.So far this season the Thunder have only lost one game.On Sept. 18 they travel to Poplar for a 7 p.m. game.TiogaThe Pirates lost 72-32 to Divide County High School on Sept. 10.Tioga is 1-3 overall in 9-man, 1-1 in Region 8, and the team is sitting in third place in the standings for the region.They take on the Outlaws this Friday.TrentonTrenton didn’t have a game last week. They were supposed to play Midway-Minto, but the game was canceled because Midway-Minto did not have enough players.That game has since been rescheduled to Sept. 21.The Tigers are in independent 6-man. They are last in their standings with 0-2 record.This week is their homecoming week and they host Drake-Anamoose on Sept. 18. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.Watford CityThe Watford City Wolves lost 24-18 to Turtle Mountain Community High School on Sept. 10.It was their closest game yet this season.The Wolves are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in 11A. They are also ranked last in 11A.Their next game is Sept. 17 when they host Jamestown.Kickoff is 7 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center.WillistonThe Coyotes lost 47-6 to Mandan on the road last Friday.Currently, in the 11AA West Region, Williston is 0-2 but 1-2 in the season overall.They sit in last place in 11AA.Their next game is in Bismarck when they take on Bismarck Legacy starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Football Sport Overall Divide County High School Outlaw Game Trenton Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 CHI offering drive-through COVID-19 testing even as North Dakota highlights testing importance, treatments Coyote Legends to be honored Sept. 30 Methane fee divorced from actual emissions sets off alarm bells across industry Global market forces, ESG pressures likely to keep Bakken production flat for foreseeable future Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back