Here’s a look at how area teams did this weekend in high school football.

Alexander

The Comets lost 36-12 at home on Sept. 10.

This is the first year the team has joined 9-man Class B Region 8 football and is currently 0-3 overall.

They take on Divide County on the road at 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

Ray/Powers Lake

The Outlaws defeated Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central 54-16 on Friday. This is the fourth-straight win since the season opened.

The Outlaws are 4-0 in 9-man football and are tied for first with Divide County in Region 8.

This week, they host Tioga on Sept. 17. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

Grenora/Westby

The MonDak Thunder football team defeated Broadus 14-6 at home on Sept. 10.

So far this season the Thunder have only lost one game.

On Sept. 18 they travel to Poplar for a 7 p.m. game.

Tioga

The Pirates lost 72-32 to Divide County High School on Sept. 10.

Tioga is 1-3 overall in 9-man, 1-1 in Region 8, and the team is sitting in third place in the standings for the region.

They take on the Outlaws this Friday.

Trenton

Trenton didn’t have a game last week. They were supposed to play Midway-Minto, but the game was canceled because Midway-Minto did not have enough players.

That game has since been rescheduled to Sept. 21.

The Tigers are in independent 6-man. They are last in their standings with 0-2 record.

This week is their homecoming week and they host Drake-Anamoose on Sept. 18. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Watford City

The Watford City Wolves lost 24-18 to Turtle Mountain Community High School on Sept. 10.

It was their closest game yet this season.

The Wolves are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in 11A. They are also ranked last in 11A.

Their next game is Sept. 17 when they host Jamestown.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center.

Williston

The Coyotes lost 47-6 to Mandan on the road last Friday.

Currently, in the 11AA West Region, Williston is 0-2 but 1-2 in the season overall.

They sit in last place in 11AA.

Their next game is in Bismarck when they take on Bismarck Legacy starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

