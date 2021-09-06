Area Roundup Football scores from Sept. 3-4 The Williston Herald Staff Sep 6, 2021 Sep 6, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's a look at how area football teams did over the weekend. Tioga High School defeated Alexander High School 28-12 on Sept. 3. Williston High School lost 66-0 to Bismarck Century on Friday. Watford City High School lost 49-19 against Wahpeton on Friday. Mondak Thunder lost 30-6 to Plentywood on Thursday, Sept. 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Team Tioga High School School Football Sport Williston High School Weekend Alexander High School Watford City High School Area Load comments MOST POPULAR Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data 2 accused of selling pain pills Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century Kelly Skelton, 51 Kenneth Carlson, 60 Japanese delegation touring North Dakota, talking about hydrogen, carbon capture opportunities Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back