Here's a look at how area football teams did over the weekend. 

  • Tioga High School defeated Alexander High School 28-12 on Sept. 3. 
  • Williston High School lost 66-0 to Bismarck Century on Friday. 
  • Watford City High School lost 49-19 against Wahpeton on Friday. 
  • Mondak Thunder lost 30-6 to Plentywood on Thursday, Sept. 2. 

