High school football alignment will have a different look in 2021, according to a plan approved by the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
What is currently Class AAA, made up of the 16 biggest schools in the state, will be broken up into two 11-team, 11-man divisions, termed Class AA and Class A.
In the new Division AA, Bismarck High, Century, Legacy and Mandan will be joined by Dickinson, Fargo Davies, Grand Forks Central, Minot, West Fargo, West Fargo Sheyenne and Williston.
Most notably, Fargo North, Fargo South and Grand Forks Red River would move “down” to Division A with Devils Lake, Fargo Shanley, Jamestown, St. Mary’s, Turtle Mountain, Valley City, Watford City and Wahpeton. Fargo South has 11 Dakota Bowl appearances, second-most among all current Class AAA schools. Only Bismarck High has more with 14.
There still could be changes to the new alignment. Dickinson and Grand Forks Central are eligible to opt down a division. Schools also may still decide to opt up. The deadline to make that decision is Sept. 18.
The third 11-man class, called Division 11 B, now includes 37 teams, including area schools such as Shiloh Christian, Beulah, Hazen, New Salem-Almont and Southern McLean and South Prairie. Division 11 B effectively replaces the old Class A level, which will have 32 teams this coming season, if there is one.
According to the proposal, New Salem-Almont is eligible to opt down to 9-man in 2021, pending 2020 results. Thompson, Ray-Powers Lake, Oakes, Bottineau, Nedrose, Milnor-North Sargent-Sargent Central, Enderlin-Maple Valley, Surrey, Northwood-Hatton and May-Port-C-G also could opt for 9-man in 2021.
Meanwhile, Thompson, Oakes and Milnor-NS-SC’s status will be determined pending 2020 results. The new 9-man setup features 40 teams, four more than the previous alignment.
SPRING SEASON REMAINS ON HOLD
The NDHSAA’s Board of Directors voted to extend the suspension of the spring sports season indefinitely on Tuesday, March 31.
The decision was made in accordance with Gov. Doug Burgum's executive order requiring the closure of all public and non-public K-12 schools until further notice.
Additionally, the Board’s tournament committee will meet to review currently suspended winter basketball state tournaments, then report back to the Board on the matter April 14.
The Class A basketball tournament was suspended on Friday, March 13. The girls had played through the semifinals with Fargo Shanley and Devils Lake advancing to the championship game. The ‘A’ boys tournament did not complete the semifinal round.
The Class B boys state tournament scheduled for March 19-21 was postponed. The eight teams to qualify were The eight qualifying teams were Richland (17-5), Hillsboro-Central Valley (20-5), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (20-4), Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23-1), Shiloh Christian (18-6), Rugby (22-2), Beulah (21-3) and New Town (19-5).