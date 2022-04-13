Six finalists for this year’s NDHSAA/Farmers Union Insurance Distinguished Student Award have been announced.
Those six students are:
Katelynn Albers, from Center-Stanton High School
Brenna Stroklund, from Kenmare High School
Jaci Praska, from Oakes High School
Bayley Scott, from Fargo Davies High School
Rylan Parsley, from Dakota Prairie High School
Avery Goll, from Park River Area High School
“These students have been selected from an outstanding group of juniors from across the state,” according to a press release from the NDHSAA. “These six finalists will be interviewed in Valley City on Wednesday, April 27. The final results will be announced in a news release on www.ndhsaanow.com after all of the interviews have concluded on April 27.”
The NDHSAA Distinguished Student program was developed to recognize students who, the NDHSAA says, are the “backbone” of interscholastic activities.
“Not necessarily the leader, but the individual whose participation in high school activities strengthens the program for participants, the school and the community,” the press release reads.
Applicants are students entering their senior year and they are a participant as a player, manager, statistician or other role in at least one NDHSAA sponsored activity.
The student must be a good citizen and role model to his/her peers as well as a contributor to his/her school and community.
The NDHSAA Distinguished Student recipient receives a Farmers Union Insurance sponsored $2,000 scholarship to the college of his/her choice.
They are also invited to be the Grand Marshal of the NDHSAA “Parade of Champions” as well as participating in other activities such as serving as the NDHSAA spokesperson for High School Activities Month, promoting the values of activity programs and participating in awarding of trophies at major NDHSAA state contests.
The runner-up will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The other four finalists receive a $500 scholarship to the college of his/her choice, publication in the NDHSAA Bulletin and other recognition in connection with NDHSAA events.