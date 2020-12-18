Ray High School has kicked off its winter sports season, but most games won't pick back up until January.
So far, varsity boys basketball has played two games in December, the girls team has played three in December and wrestling officially starts in January.
Boys Varsity Basketball
Jan 5 7:15pm @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
Jan 7 7:00pm vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan 11 7:15pm @ Kenmare High School
Jan 12 7:00pm @ Powers Lake High School
Jan 16 7:00pm vs. Culbertson
Jan 18 7:00pm vs. New Town High School
Jan 19 7:00pm @ Divide County High School
Jan 22 7:00pm vs. Parshall High School
Jan 23 7:00pm @ Trenton High School
Jan 29 7:00pm vs. Tioga High School
Feb 2 7:00pm vs. Stanley High School
Feb 9 7:00pm @ Tioga High School
Feb 15 7:00pm vs. Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza
Feb 19 5:45pm @ TGU Titans
Feb 20 7:00pm @ Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
- Feb 26 3:00pm - Mar 1 9:00pm Away District 16 Tournament @ Divide County High School
- Mar 8 3:00pm - Mar 11 10:00pm Away 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament @ Williston State College
- Mar 18 1:00pm - Mar 20 10:00pm Away 2021 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament @ Minot State Dome
Girls Varsity Basketball
Dec 19 3:00pm @ Powers Lake High School
Dec 22 7:00pm vs. Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza
Jan 2 3:30pm vs. Divide County High School
Jan 5 7:00pm @ Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
Jan 8 7:00pm @ Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan 11 7:00pm vs. Stanley High School
Jan 12 7:00pm @ Tioga High School
Jan 18 2:30pm vs. New Town High School
Jan 19 6:00pm @ Divide County High School
Jan 21 7:00pm vs. Bowbells/Burke Central
Jan 22 6:00pm vs. Parshall High School
Jan 28 7:00pm vs. Kenmare High School
Jan 29 6:00pm vs. Tioga High School
Jan 30 1:00pm vs. Dunseith High School
Feb 4 7:00pm @ Trenton High School
Feb 6 2:00pm @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
Feb 8 7:15pm @ South Prairie High School
- Feb 11 3:00pm - Feb 13 9:00pm Away District 16 @ Kenmare High School
- Feb 22 3:00pm - Feb 25 10:00pm Away 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Girls Basketball Tournament @ New Town Event Center
- Mar 4 1:00pm - Mar 6 10:00pm Away 2021 NDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament @ Minot State Dome
Wrestling (Williams Co. Firestorm)
Jan 7 5:00pm - Jan 7 7:00pm vs. Bishop Ryan, DLB, Williams County Tri (this will be at Tioga High School)
Jan 9 10:00am - Jan 9 7:00pm The Williams County Invite (the will be at Tioga High School)
Jan 14 4:00pm - Jan 14 9:00pm The Northern Lights Quad (this will be at Rolla High School)
Jan 15 5:00pm - Jan 15 7:00pm @ Kenmare, Velva, Williams County, Bishop Ryan Quad (this will be at Kenmare High School)
Jan 16 9:30am - Jan 16 7:00pm @ Rugby Panther Tournament (this will be at Rugby High School)
- Jan 23 10:00am - Jan 23 7:00pm The Region 3 Dual Tournament @ Bishop Ryan High School
- Feb 13 8:00am - Feb 13 7:00pm The 2021 NDHSAA Class B, Region 3 Individual Wrestling Tournament @ Stanley High School
- Feb 18 11:00am - Feb 20 6:00pm The 2021 NDHSAA Class B Individual Wrestling State Tournament @ Fargodome
- Feb 18 1:30pm - Feb 19 9:00pm The 2021 NDHSAA Class B Team Dual Wrestling State Tournament @ Fargodome