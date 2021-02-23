The WDA girls' basketball regular season ends on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and the No. 2 through the No. 5 seeds will finally be settled.
Watford City and Legacy are currently tied for second, and the Lady Wolves could come out on top with a win over Williston and a Legacy loss Tuesday night.
The Lady Coyotes haven't won a game yet this season and Watford City boasts a 15-4 winning conference record, making Tuesday's matchup challenging for Williston yet hopeful for Watford City.
However, Legacy, with a 15-4 conference record, can step on Watford City and finish second with a win in its last game against an equally matched competitor—Bismarck High (13-6 conference record).
Bismarck High has a great chance at finishing in the No. 4 spot especially after the team defeated Turtle Mountain Community High School, but they would still need to beat Legacy Tuesday night.
If Bismarck High can't pull out a win over Legacy, then Jamestown (13-7 conference record) will take fourth.
Bismarck St. Mary's and Dickinson will also meet and the winner of that game will earn the No. 8 spot.
Then, three region play-in matches will take place on Friday, Feb. 26 just three days after the regular season wraps up on Tuesday.
TMCHS will play at Minot at 6 p.m. Friday and Williston will play at Mandan at 7 p.m. Friday.
The final play-in match is still to be determined.
The West Region Tournament starts Tuesday, March 2.