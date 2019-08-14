On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Williston Parks and Recreation District will be organizing the fifth annual Bakken XTrek, a 5K race which will take place at the entrance of Spring Lake Park with waves beginning at 10 a.m.
Both onsite registration the day of the event, and online registration prior to the proceedings will be available. However, online registration tends to fill up the first few heats, so expect to start racing around 11:30 a.m. if you register on the day of the event.
Additionally, youth teams competing in the 5K course must be accompanied by a supervisor, and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Children should only register to compete during the family wave.
All 5K participants will get a T-shirt, medal, five-year anniversary cup and a meal at the park.