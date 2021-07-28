The Coyotes are gearing up for a return to the field and court in August for the start of the Fall 2021/2022 season.
Williston Coyotes Athletics and Activities released start dates for fall sports on July 27 and all eighth fall sports are returning this year.
These start dates are the start of practices. Schedules will be released later in August.
Cheer and boys soccer kick things off on Monday, Aug. 2.
The following week on Monday, Aug. 9, boys and girls cross country, football, girls golf and boys tennis start.
Then on Monday Aug. 16, girls swimming and diving and volleyball start.
As a reminder, all student athletes must have an updated physical on file this year that is dated after April 15, 2021.