After a 7-4 victory over Enderlin in Class A competition of the North Dakota Amateur Baseball State Tournament, Fairview was beaten by Beulah, 8-1 in the semi-finals on Sunday, Aug. 11. Beulah eventually went on to claim the Class A championship, defeating Tolna by a final score of 7-5.
Chance Johnson of the Williston Keybirds recorded three doubles in the two games, and Carl Lindgren also contributed with two doubles for Fairview. On the mound, Colby Smith picked up the win against Enderlin, while former Williston State College pitcher Baily Bethke suffered the loss against Beulah.
In Class AA competition, the Jamestown Greyhounds won the championship over the Enderlin Indies, 4-3. In Class AAA, the Jamestown Elks will square off against the Mayville Redcaps on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m., and the Jamestown Merchants will face the Tarno Townies at 1 p.m. in a round-robin format to determine the championship.