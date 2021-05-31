Ethan Moe, a sophomore on the Williston High School boys track and field team, is the state champion in the 800 meter run.
Moe competed in the North Dakota High School Activities Association State Track and Field Meet over the May 28-29 weekend.
He placed first in the 800 with a final time of 1 minute and 54.41 seconds.
Alex Gilbertson, the head coach for boys track and field, said Moe won in stunning fashion running an “amazing four-second personal best.”
Moe was the only Coyote who placed first at the tournament.
However, overall the Coyotes performed incredibly well and did place high in certain events.
Aside from the 800, Moe also placed fourth in the mile (finished it in 4 minutes and 17.33 seconds) and ran a leg on the relay team that took fifth in the 4x800. He was with Gunnar Alvarado, Fynn Krenz and James Powers and together they finished the race in 8 minutes and 08.15 seconds.
JD Williams, who is competing on the track team for the first time this year, placed fourth in the long jump.
Krenz also placed eighth in the 3200 meter run (final time of 9 minutes and 24.18 seconds), 16th in the 800 (final time of 2 minutes and .95 seconds), and 10th in the 1600 meter run (final time of 4 minutes and 26.60 seconds).
Alvarado placed ninth in the 3200 with a final time of 9 minutes and 24.41 seconds.
Ivan Askim placed 19th in the 1600 meter run with a final time of 4 minutes and 26.60 seconds.
Williston also placed ninth in the 4x400 meter relay, finishing the race in 3 minutes and 33.10 seconds.
Ethan Mitchell, Moe, Logan Dangerfield and Powers ran the relay.
In total, Williston finished 10th out of 19 schools with 25 points.