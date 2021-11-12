A pair of Grenora-Westby football players received some postseason honors for their performances this year.
The Eastern Eight-Man Division of the Montana High School Association recently released their All-Conference and All-State selections, and MonDak seniors Erik Field and Ledger Pulvermacher received some recognition.
Starting with Field, he was named First Team Offense as a running back. Field was also named to the Second Team Defense as a linebacker.
Field’s accolades don’t stop there, though, as he was also named an All-State selection. On top of that, he was chosen to play in the 2021 Cleverly Senior All-Star Game.
Pulvermacher’s recognition came in the form of a Second Team Offense selection, as he was named there as a guard. He is also an alternate for the Cleverly game.
Coming into this season, the two players were going to be relied upon to lead the Thunder. Head coach Blake Lampert said Field was going to be the workhorse for the offense, and Pulvermacher was going to be key on the line.
MonDak finished the regular season with a 4-4 overall record and a 3-2 conference record.
Here is the full list of postseason award recipients for the Eastern Division.
Eastern 8-Player All-Conference Selections 2021
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Turner Tooke, Ekalaka; Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
Running Back: Cameron Brusven, Plentywood; Colter Oie, Scobey; Erik Field, MonDak; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview; Kyler Kempton, Culbertson
Center: Aiden Perkins, Culbertson
Guard: Josh Hammerly, Scobey; Colin Avance, Culbertson
End: James Kirkaldie, Culbertson; Easton Tommerup
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview; Boen Tande, Scobey; Beau Berry, Circle
Running Back: Tugg Taylor, Circle; Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson; Martin Manuel, Fairview
Center: Lane Wienke, Plentywood; Jaden Pardee, Ekalaka
Guard: Dakota Holbrook, Broadus; Ledger Pulvermacher, MonDak; Zack O’Neill, Culbertson
End: Jace Vitt, Fairview; Caydon Trupe, Plentywood
First Team Defense
Linebacker: Colter Oie, Scobey; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood; Kyler Kempton, Culbertson; Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
Lineman: Josh Hammerly, Scobey; Aiden Perkins, Culbertson; Tristin Skov, Fairview; Beau Beery, Circle
Defensive Backs: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview; Turner Tooke, Ekalaka; Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson
Second Team Defense:
Linebacker: Erik Field, MonDak; Tucker Tooke, Ekalaka; Justice Bengochea, Culbertson; Jaron Taylor, Circle
Lineman: Cole Taylor, Scobey; Dakota Holbrock, Broadus; Colin Avance, Culbertson; Lane Wienke, Plentywood; Tate Marriage, Plentywood
Defensive Backs: Boen Tande, Scobey; Mitchell Youngman, Poplar; James Kirkaldie, Culbertson
Eastern 8-Player All-State Selections 2021
Colter Oie, Scobey
Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
Cameron Brusven, Plentywood
Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
Josh Hammerly, Scobey
Kyler Kempton, Culbertson
Aiden Perkins, Culbertson
Turner Tooke, Ekalaka
Kanyon Taylor, Fairview
Erik Field, MonDak
Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson
Beau Beery, Circle
Colin Avance, Culbertson
James Kirkaldie, Culbertson
Cleverly All-Star Game Seniors 2021
Colter Oie, Scobey
Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
Cameron Brusven, Plentywood
Josh Hammerly, Scobey
Kyler Kempton, Culbertson
Aiden Perkins, Culbertson
Turner Tooke, Ekalaka
Kanyon Taylor, Fairview
Erik Field, MonDak
James Kirkaldie, Culbertson
Tristin Skov, Fairview
Dakota Holbrook, Broadus
Lane Wienke, Plentywood
Alternates:
Mitchell Youngman, Poplar
Jace Vitt, Fairview
Tugg Taylor, Circle
Cole Taylor, Scobey
Zach O’Neill, Culbertson
Ledger Pulvermacher, MonDak