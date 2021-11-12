Mondak Thunder Football 2020 File Photo

Erik Field, No. 3 for Mondak Thunder, runs the ball and tries to get past Circle’s Jaron Taylor during a September 12, 2020 game in Grenora. Mondak Thunder defeated the Circle Wildcats during that game.

 File Photo • The Williston Herald

A pair of Grenora-Westby football players received some postseason honors for their performances this year.

The Eastern Eight-Man Division of the Montana High School Association recently released their All-Conference and All-State selections, and MonDak seniors Erik Field and Ledger Pulvermacher received some recognition.

Starting with Field, he was named First Team Offense as a running back. Field was also named to the Second Team Defense as a linebacker.

Field’s accolades don’t stop there, though, as he was also named an All-State selection. On top of that, he was chosen to play in the 2021 Cleverly Senior All-Star Game.

Pulvermacher’s recognition came in the form of a Second Team Offense selection, as he was named there as a guard. He is also an alternate for the Cleverly game.

Coming into this season, the two players were going to be relied upon to lead the Thunder. Head coach Blake Lampert said Field was going to be the workhorse for the offense, and Pulvermacher was going to be key on the line.

MonDak finished the regular season with a 4-4 overall record and a 3-2 conference record.

Here is the full list of postseason award recipients for the Eastern Division.

Eastern 8-Player All-Conference Selections 2021

First Team Offense

Quarterback: Turner Tooke, Ekalaka; Reese Wirtz, Plentywood

Running Back: Cameron Brusven, Plentywood; Colter Oie, Scobey; Erik Field, MonDak; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview; Kyler Kempton, Culbertson

Center: Aiden Perkins, Culbertson

Guard: Josh Hammerly, Scobey; Colin Avance, Culbertson

End: James Kirkaldie, Culbertson; Easton Tommerup

Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview; Boen Tande, Scobey; Beau Berry, Circle

Running Back: Tugg Taylor, Circle; Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson; Martin Manuel, Fairview

Center: Lane Wienke, Plentywood; Jaden Pardee, Ekalaka

Guard: Dakota Holbrook, Broadus; Ledger Pulvermacher, MonDak; Zack O’Neill, Culbertson

End: Jace Vitt, Fairview; Caydon Trupe, Plentywood

First Team Defense

Linebacker: Colter Oie, Scobey; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview; Cameron Brusven, Plentywood; Kyler Kempton, Culbertson; Reese Wirtz, Plentywood

Lineman: Josh Hammerly, Scobey; Aiden Perkins, Culbertson; Tristin Skov, Fairview; Beau Beery, Circle

Defensive Backs: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview; Turner Tooke, Ekalaka; Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson

Second Team Defense:

Linebacker: Erik Field, MonDak; Tucker Tooke, Ekalaka; Justice Bengochea, Culbertson; Jaron Taylor, Circle

Lineman: Cole Taylor, Scobey; Dakota Holbrock, Broadus; Colin Avance, Culbertson; Lane Wienke, Plentywood; Tate Marriage, Plentywood

Defensive Backs: Boen Tande, Scobey; Mitchell Youngman, Poplar; James Kirkaldie, Culbertson

Eastern 8-Player All-State Selections 2021

Colter Oie, Scobey

Reese Wirtz, Plentywood

Cameron Brusven, Plentywood

Hunter Sharbono, Fairview

Josh Hammerly, Scobey

Kyler Kempton, Culbertson

Aiden Perkins, Culbertson

Turner Tooke, Ekalaka

Kanyon Taylor, Fairview

Erik Field, MonDak

Kobe Nickoloff, Culbertson

Beau Beery, Circle

Colin Avance, Culbertson

James Kirkaldie, Culbertson

Cleverly All-Star Game Seniors 2021

Colter Oie, Scobey

Reese Wirtz, Plentywood

Cameron Brusven, Plentywood

Josh Hammerly, Scobey

Kyler Kempton, Culbertson

Aiden Perkins, Culbertson

Turner Tooke, Ekalaka

Kanyon Taylor, Fairview

Erik Field, MonDak

James Kirkaldie, Culbertson

Tristin Skov, Fairview

Dakota Holbrook, Broadus

Lane Wienke, Plentywood

Alternates:

Mitchell Youngman, Poplar

Jace Vitt, Fairview

Tugg Taylor, Circle

Cole Taylor, Scobey

Zach O’Neill, Culbertson

Ledger Pulvermacher, MonDak

