Ellie Haskins named Athlete of the Week By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Ellie Haskins, No. 10 on the Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team, spikes the ball over the net during an Oct. 5 home game against Alexander. Trinity Christian won 3-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald The Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team celebrates after Ellie Haskins killed the ball during a Sept. 16 match against Trenton. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? Address City State AlabamaAlaskaArizonaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareFloridaGeorgiaHawaiiIdahoIllinoisIndianaIowaKansasKentuckyLouisianaMaineMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMississippiMissouriMontanaNebraskaNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNorth CarolinaNorth DakotaOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaRhode IslandSouth CarolinaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWashingtonWashington D.C.West VirginiaWisconsinWyomingPuerto RicoUS Virgin IslandsArmed Forces AmericasArmed Forces PacificArmed Forces EuropeNorthern Mariana IslandsMarshall IslandsAmerican SamoaFederated States of MicronesiaGuamPalauAlberta, CanadaBritish Columbia, CanadaManitoba, CanadaNew Brunswick, CanadaNewfoundland, CanadaNova Scotia, CanadaNorthwest Territories, CanadaNunavut, CanadaOntario, CanadaPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuebec, CanadaSaskatchewan, CanadaYukon Territory, Canada Zip Code Country United States of AmericaUS Virgin IslandsUnited States Minor Outlying IslandsCanadaMexico, United Mexican StatesBahamas, Commonwealth of theCuba, Republic ofDominican RepublicHaiti, Republic ofJamaicaAfghanistanAlbania, People's Socialist Republic ofAlgeria, People's Democratic Republic ofAmerican SamoaAndorra, Principality ofAngola, Republic ofAnguillaAntarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)Antigua and BarbudaArgentina, Argentine RepublicArmeniaArubaAustralia, Commonwealth ofAustria, Republic ofAzerbaijan, Republic ofBahrain, Kingdom ofBangladesh, People's Republic ofBarbadosBelarusBelgium, Kingdom ofBelizeBenin, People's Republic ofBermudaBhutan, Kingdom ofBolivia, Republic ofBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswana, Republic ofBouvet Island (Bouvetoya)Brazil, Federative Republic ofBritish Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)British Virgin IslandsBrunei DarussalamBulgaria, People's Republic ofBurkina FasoBurundi, Republic ofCambodia, Kingdom ofCameroon, United Republic ofCape Verde, Republic ofCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChad, Republic ofChile, Republic ofChina, People's Republic ofChristmas IslandCocos (Keeling) IslandsColombia, Republic ofComoros, Union of theCongo, Democratic Republic ofCongo, People's Republic ofCook IslandsCosta Rica, Republic ofCote D'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of theCyprus, Republic ofCzech RepublicDenmark, Kingdom ofDjibouti, Republic ofDominica, Commonwealth ofEcuador, Republic ofEgypt, Arab Republic ofEl Salvador, Republic ofEquatorial Guinea, Republic ofEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFaeroe IslandsFalkland Islands (Malvinas)Fiji, Republic of the Fiji IslandsFinland, Republic ofFrance, French RepublicFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabon, Gabonese RepublicGambia, Republic of theGeorgiaGermanyGhana, Republic ofGibraltarGreece, Hellenic RepublicGreenlandGrenadaGuadaloupeGuamGuatemala, Republic ofGuinea, Revolutionary People's Rep'c ofGuinea-Bissau, Republic ofGuyana, Republic ofHeard and McDonald IslandsHoly See (Vatican City State)Honduras, Republic ofHong Kong, Special Administrative Region of ChinaHrvatska (Croatia)Hungary, Hungarian People's RepublicIceland, Republic ofIndia, Republic ofIndonesia, Republic ofIran, Islamic Republic ofIraq, Republic ofIrelandIsrael, State ofItaly, Italian RepublicJapanJordan, Hashemite Kingdom ofKazakhstan, Republic ofKenya, Republic ofKiribati, Republic ofKorea, Democratic People's Republic ofKorea, Republic ofKuwait, State ofKyrgyz RepublicLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanon, Lebanese RepublicLesotho, Kingdom ofLiberia, Republic ofLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtenstein, Principality ofLithuaniaLuxembourg, Grand Duchy ofMacao, Special Administrative Region of ChinaMacedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic ofMadagascar, Republic ofMalawi, Republic ofMalaysiaMaldives, Republic ofMali, Republic ofMalta, Republic ofMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritania, Islamic Republic ofMauritiusMayotteMicronesia, Federated States ofMoldova, Republic ofMonaco, Principality ofMongolia, Mongolian People's RepublicMontserratMorocco, Kingdom ofMozambique, People's Republic ofMyanmarNamibiaNauru, Republic ofNepal, Kingdom ofNetherlands AntillesNetherlands, Kingdom of theNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaragua, Republic ofNiger, Republic of theNigeria, Federal Republic ofNiue, Republic ofNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorway, Kingdom ofOman, Sultanate ofPakistan, Islamic Republic ofPalauPalestinian Territory, OccupiedPanama, Republic ofPapua New GuineaParaguay, Republic ofPeru, Republic ofPhilippines, Republic of thePitcairn IslandPoland, Polish People's RepublicPortugal, Portuguese RepublicPuerto RicoQatar, State ofReunionRomania, Socialist Republic ofRussian FederationRwanda, Rwandese RepublicSamoa, Independent State ofSan Marino, Republic ofSao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic ofSaudi Arabia, Kingdom ofSenegal, Republic ofSerbia and MontenegroSeychelles, Republic ofSierra Leone, Republic ofSingapore, Republic ofSlovakia (Slovak Republic)SloveniaSolomon IslandsSomalia, Somali RepublicSouth Africa, Republic ofSouth Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsSpain, Spanish StateSri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic ofSt. HelenaSt. Kitts and NevisSt. LuciaSt. Pierre and MiquelonSt. Vincent and the GrenadinesSudan, Democratic Republic of theSuriname, Republic ofSvalbard & Jan Mayen IslandsSwaziland, Kingdom ofSweden, Kingdom ofSwitzerland, Swiss ConfederationSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, Province of ChinaTajikistanTanzania, United Republic ofThailand, Kingdom ofTimor-Leste, Democratic Republic ofTogo, Togolese RepublicTokelau (Tokelau Islands)Tonga, Kingdom ofTrinidad and Tobago, Republic ofTunisia, Republic ofTurkey, Republic ofTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluUganda, Republic ofUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Kingdom of Great Britain & N. IrelandUruguay, Eastern Republic ofUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic ofViet Nam, Socialist Republic ofWallis and Futuna IslandsWestern SaharaYemenZambia, Republic ofZimbabwe Phone How would you like to pay? Name Credit Card CVV Zip Code Expiration JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec 20222023202420252026202720282029203020312032 I Agree to the Subscription Terms of Use. This service will be automatically renewed and your credit card billed once it nears expiration CAPTCHA Secure transaction. Cancel anytime. × You're all set! Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in. Rate: Begins: Ends: Transaction ID: A receipt was sent to your email. OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tetons will have another star player among their ranks come this fall.Ellie Haskins, the stellar volleyball player who is arguably known as one of the best hitters in Class B volleyball, has signed her letter of intent Jan. 7 to play at Williston State College.A senior at Williston Trinity Christian School, Haskins played varsity her entire high school career and earned numerous titles along the way.She is a three-time All-District Team recipient and three-time All-Tournament recipient.She also received the All NW Conference All-Tournament Team Award twice.Just by looking at her record, it’s clear why she received these accolades.From her sophomore to senior season alone she accumulated 231 aces, 527 kills, 728 digs, and 139 assists.She holds a 4.1 GPA and is a current member of the WTCS Honors Institute.“We are proud of her and the opportunities she will have to be an influencer and servant-leader at WSC,” the school said in a statement.Her volleyball coach from this year, Shelly Schultz, said in a statement that WSC and the Tetons are lucky to have Haskins.The Herald couldn’t agree more.She was one of two players we covered who had the strongest, loudest and not to mention fastest kills in Class B District 15 volleyball.The other player was Jacee Turcotte from Trenton, who will also be playing for the Tetons.Additionally, Haskins was always encouraging her teammates on and off the court, and regardless of the outcome of any given game one other thing stood out—she was humble.Haskins will be an excellent addition to the Tetons volleyball program, and we can’t wait to see what comes of her college career.Congrats, Ellie! Good luck during the last few months of senior year and good luck in the fall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellie Haskins Athlete Volleyball Sport Teton Assist Kill Wsc Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 23 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Family reaches out to public for information on missing daughter Lost tanker falls through Lake Sakakawea ice Williams County Sheriff’s Office responds to reports of suspicious individual Williston fire crews battle blaze Tuesday afternoon north of town Petition for state financial audit on Williston Basin school board circulates town Progress continues at Williston Square Incidents Reported in Williams County 'They don’t know what our daughters went through' 2021: The Outdoors Year in Review Liberty reports leak in Williams County Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back