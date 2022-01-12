Purchase Access

The Tetons will have another star player among their ranks come this fall.

Ellie Haskins, the stellar volleyball player who is arguably known as one of the best hitters in Class B volleyball, has signed her letter of intent Jan. 7 to play at Williston State College.

A senior at Williston Trinity Christian School, Haskins played varsity her entire high school career and earned numerous titles along the way.

She is a three-time All-District Team recipient and three-time All-Tournament recipient.

She also received the All NW Conference All-Tournament Team Award twice.

Just by looking at her record, it’s clear why she received these accolades.

From her sophomore to senior season alone she accumulated 231 aces, 527 kills, 728 digs, and 139 assists.

She holds a 4.1 GPA and is a current member of the WTCS Honors Institute.

“We are proud of her and the opportunities she will have to be an influencer and servant-leader at WSC,” the school said in a statement.

Her volleyball coach from this year, Shelly Schultz, said in a statement that WSC and the Tetons are lucky to have Haskins.

The Herald couldn’t agree more.

She was one of two players we covered who had the strongest, loudest and not to mention fastest kills in Class B District 15 volleyball.

The other player was Jacee Turcotte from Trenton, who will also be playing for the Tetons.

Additionally, Haskins was always encouraging her teammates on and off the court, and regardless of the outcome of any given game one other thing stood out—she was humble.

Haskins will be an excellent addition to the Tetons volleyball program, and we can’t wait to see what comes of her college career.

Congrats, Ellie! Good luck during the last few months of senior year and good luck in the fall.

