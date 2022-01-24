Eleni Lovgren, one of the best runners to come out of Williston, is this year’s Gatorade North Dakota Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.
She is the first Gatorade North Dakota Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Williston High School.
According to a press release from Jan. 24, the award distinguishes Lovgren as North Dakota’s best high school girls cross country player.
Now, she’s a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award, which will be announced in February.
Lovgren, the 5-foot-5 senior from WHS, raced to the Class A individual state championship this past season with a time of 18 minutes and 27.1 seconds.
She also placed first at the Becki Wells Invitational, the RM Stoudt Invitational, the Anderson/Stavn Invitational and the Custer County Invitational, while placing second at the Western Dakota Association championships.
“A devoted member of her church community, Lovgren has volunteered locally on behalf of the Salvation Army, Feed My Starving Children, a Vacation Bible School and a community clean-up initiative,” according to the press release.
Lovgren has also maintained a 4.10 GPA in the classroom, and she remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field.
It also awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
“The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport,” according to the press release.
Lovgren joins recent Gatorade North Dakota Girls Cross Country Players of the Year Meghan Ford (2020-21, 2019- 20, & 2018-19, Jamestown High School) and Kelby Rinas (2017-18, Mandan High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Additionally, through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Lovgren has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.
Lovgren is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization she chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.
To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.